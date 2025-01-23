Why EA FC 25 underperforming is actually good for the future

FC 25 performed worse than expected at launch, but this was just the wake-up call EA needed to support the game moving forward.

On January 15, FC 25 received a drastic gameplay overhaul with Title Update 8. Players praised it as the “best patch in FIFA history” because it finally addressed multiple issues that have made Ultimate Team gameplay inconsistent and unenjoyable.

This includes nerfing defensive AI, near-post shots, and reducing the ability of defenders to catch fast attackers. In addition, the update buffed shooting in the box, attacking AI, and passing speed. As a result, the game feels quicker, more fluid, and more attacking-oriented.

Article continues after ad

Some don’t like that it’s become significantly more challenging to defend. However, this is just the update fans have been calling for, but it only comes after EA failed to meet sales expectations.

EA FC 25 devs commit to the game’s future

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

On January 22, 2025 the publisher revealed preliminary sales results for the third fiscal quarter. EA CEO Andrew Wilson admitted, “EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed our net bookings expectations” during Q3, which covers when FC 25 launched in September 2024.

Article continues after ad

FC 25 underperforming doesn’t scare Wilson because he believes Title Update 8 will help the game rebound.

Article continues after ad

“This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in FC 25; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging,” Wilson said. “We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26 as we execute against our pipeline.”

It isn’t very reassuring that EA only appeared to listen to community feedback because of an unsuccessful launch. Yet, simultaneously, the development team finally acknowledged that the game wasn’t up to standards and responded accordingly.

Article continues after ad

Following the update, two EA developers sat down with FC pro player Tekkz to discuss the changes. The interview gave us more transparency than we had seen in a long time, as the developers broke down the thought process behind every change.

On top of that, EA doubled down and promised even more improvements soon. If this level of communication persists and we continue to see consistent gameplay updates, fans should feel comfortable that the game is heading in a positive direction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And if you dropped FC 25, this is the perfect time to return. The Team of the Year promo team introduced the best Ultimate Team cards available, and several free Evolutions elevate your favorite players into must-use cards as well.