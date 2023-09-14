Thiago Silva says EA “don’t watch football” after seeing his EA FC 24 rating

Chelsea centre back Thiago Silva has accused EA of ‘not watching any games’ after being told his rating in their upcoming EA FC 24 title.

This year marks a huge departure for EA’s football franchise, as they move on from FIFA to become EA Sports FC.

That said, much of the game is set to remain the same, with EA Sports still spearheading the gameplay and retaining modes and styles of play that players have come to love and expect from the game.

They’ve already started making enemies with some of football’s top names, however, as Thiago Silva has hit out at them, disappointed after being told his rating.

Thiago Silva slams EA Sports over EA FC 24 rating

The 38-year-old Brazilian centre back went on the offensive when speaking with the official Premier League YouTube channel, having predicted his rating to stay the same, but being given the disappointing news that it had actually gone down.

In FIFA 23, Silva had an 86 rating, but in EA FC 24 he’s gone down to 84 — much to his dismay.

“They’re not watching any games,” he said of the team deciding on player ratings, before covering his eyes and saying “they’re watching games like this!”

Timestamp 08:54

He went on to elaborate, saying “obviously offensively I can improve, because I didn’t get a single goal last year. This year I think I can improve my attacking stats a bit, because defensively I’m good.”

At 38, Silva has certainly kept himself in top form for far longer than many professional footballers can, but he’s still not happy to see his ratings dropping regardless of age, or Chelsea’s poor performances last season.

Whether he can improve on the attacking front and get involved in more goals this season remains to be seen.