The cheapest SBC fodder for EA FC 25 Football Ultimate Team

For those who need help with completing EA FC 25 Squad Building Challenges (SBC) on the cheap, here’s a look at the cheapest fodder options.

Football Ultimate Team is part team-building and part card-collecting. The goal is to collect as many highly-valuable player items as possible and assemble them into a team. However, there are a lot of cards in EA FC 25 that aren’t valuable.

That, however, can be used to one’s advantage. Because, those low-value cards can be turned into better ones through SBCs. With that said, here’s a look at the best SBC fodder in EA FC 25 Football Ultimate Team, which includes the cheapest 83-87 OVR cards in the game.

Cheapest 83 OVR cards

Ashleigh Neville

Douglas

Dusan Tadic

Aymeric Laporte

Yannick Carrasco

Catalina Thomas

Olivier Giroud

Giulia Gwinn

Christine Sinclair

Viktor Tsygankov

Generally speaking, SBC fodder will include players who are not considered valuable for usage in Football Ultimate Team. There are several reasons for this; examples include that a card is too slow or doesn’t have great Skill Moves or Weak Foot. Or, a player isn’t from a league or country that will benefit team Chemistry or more specifically, won’t help with league or team-centric SBCs.

Many of the names listed above fit the build. Yannick Carrasco, despite 88 PAC, plays in the Saudi League. Olivier Giroud doesn’t have great pace, nor does Dusan Tadic and Christine Sinclair.

At launch, all of these cards could be obtained for 850 Coins.

Cheapest 84 OVR cards

Dusan Vlahovic

Cristian Romero

Yui Hasegawa

Fran Kirby

Manuela Zinsberger

Ruben Neves

Kalidou Koulibaly

Pernille Harder

Exequiel Palacios

Serhou Guirassy

The prices for all above cards is a bit higher. All, as of launch, can be obtained for 1,200 Coins.

These cards are cheap for the same reasons listed above in the 83 OVR section. However, the likes of Pernille Harder and Kalidou Koulibaly can be nice budget options in the early goings of EA FC 25.

EA Sports

Cheapest 85 OVR cards

Rachel Daly

Clara Mateo

Becky Sauerbrunn

Alessia Russo

Palhinha

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Kiera Walsh

Svenja Huth

Julian Brandt

Lucy Bronze

All cards listed above can be acquired for about 3,000 Coins.

Cheapest 86 OVR cards

Jill Roord

Khadija Shaw

Lea Schuller

Jonathan Tah

Granit Xhaka

Grimaldo

Kim Little

Mary Earps

Lena Oberdorf

Lindsay Horan

There are some nice budget pieces included in this list, including Lea Schuller and Grimaldo. Both aren’t major names as far as the FUT meta is concerned. Still, the two have good pace and good overall stats,

All cards can be obtained for around 6,500 Coins.

Cheapest 87 OVR cards

Alexandra Popp

Rose Lavelle

Ewa Pajor

Emiliano Martinez

Mallory Swanson

Mike Maignan

Bruno Fernandes

Declan Rice

There are some good names listed here. Hence, all the players listed here will cost significantly more than the other fodder options in this article. However, these are the cheapest base FUT 87 OVR cards, which will be needed for squads of 86+ OVR.

Unlike the 83-86 OVR fodder, the prices for the cards listed above vary. Popp and Lavelle go for 11,000 Coins, while Emiliano Martinez and Mallory Swanson are listed at around 14,000 Coins. Maignan (~17,000 Coins), Fernandes (~18,000 Coins), and Rice (~20,000 Coins) go for more.

All cards listed in each section are base cards.

