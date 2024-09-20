Secret EA FC 25 setting stops commentators from roasting your bad play

Things don’t always go to plan in EA FC 25 and the commentators are quick to jump on your mistakes. But there’s a hidden setting that you can turn on to stop them from roasting you at every opportunity.

We’ve all hit poor form in EA FC at one time or another, whether it’s a string of defeats in Division Rivals or a Career Mode that suddenly hits the rocks. No one is more aware than you when your performances aren’t up to scratch, but Derek Rae and co. are on hand to point it out anyway.

If you’re like me, this occasionally results in a few choice words aimed at the commentator. But you can save yourself all this frustration by using the “Disable Critical Commentary” feature.

This lesser-known option is tucked away in the Audio Settings and stops the commentary team from being too harsh with their analysis without muting them all together. If this sounds like the dream scenario check out our guide on how to switch it on here.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

With this Disable Critical Commentary enabled, you don’t need to worry about Sue Smith, Stewart Robson, or the other pundits berating you for a missed shot or conceding a goal. If things do start going wrong, they remain quiet until there’s something else to say.

But while they won’t criticize your mistakes, they still provide the moment-to-moment commentary that makes each match feel authentic, and sing your praises if you make a well-timed tackle or score a screamer.

After trying this out for a few games in EA FC 25, I found that it struck a nice balance between eliminating some of the negativity without being too patronizing. The commentary team still pointed out any golden chances that went begging, but they stopped short of calling a shot “terrible.”

So, if you’re someone who often finds themselves frustrated with the in-game commentators, it’s worth enabling this feature in Career Mode, Ultimate Team, or even Pro Clubs.

