New EA FC game announced as FC Empires strikes through on mobile

EA Sports FC Empires is a new mobile soccer game that includes club creation and development, building a guild with other players, and more.

Developer EA has announced a new FC title, EA Sports FC Empires, that has just launched on mobile devices. The game serves as a standalone experience separate from EA Sports FC and aims to be a more social, strategy-focused title for soccer lovers.

Compared to the EA Sports FC mainline titles, Empires will be a more focused experience and include features such as building a club from the ground up, managing your roster of players, testing out your Squad against other players, and participating in events and activities across the globe.

Build a club from the ground up in EA Sports FC Empires

EA

In EA Sports FC Empires, you can create your soccer club and customize all aspects, including building important facilities such as training pitches, stadiums, club stores, and more. Players can upgrade these locations to encourage their club’s growth.

Of course, the list of players you sign to be on your squad is also essential. In FC Empires, you can manage up to three teams in your club.

Furthermore, you can scout for new players, coach your team, alter the lineup and formation to suit your desired playstyle, train your players, and upgrade their talents and traits.

A huge lineup of real soccer players & clubs

EA Empries will operate similar to how Ultimate Team does in mainline titles.

EA Sports FC Empires will have over 4,000 real-life soccer players at launch, a massive variety to help you curate the best lineup for your club. However, the devs have since confirmed that the game will not include any women players and that “there are currently no immediate plans for women’s leagues to be introduced into the game.”

However, they further noted that “these plans may change in future.”

In addition to the game’s roster of players, Empires will also have 98 authentic clubs from across the biggest Leagues in the world, including the following:

Premier League

Bundesliga

LALIGA EA SPORTS

Serie A Made in Italy

Ligue 1 McDonald’s

Form a Guild with other players

EA Sports FC Empires will also include various events and activities for your squads to participate in, all of which will help you gain resources to help strengthen your club.

There will be a Guild feature so that you can even team up with your friends. Once you have created a Guild, you can contest areas of the game’s world map by facing off against others.

Your Guild’s reputation will be on the line; a win boosts your influence, while a loss could damage it. The aim is to create a Guild to then become the world’s best and most popular soccer club across the whole game.

EA Sports FC Empires is now available to play on mobile via early access in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand and can be downloaded for Android and iOS devices.

