New EA FC 25 gameplay feature is going to give Liverpool fans the worst flashbacks

Liverpool fans should avert their eyes as EA FC 25 dredges up painful memories with a new slipping animation.

EA FC 25 introduces new animations, causing players to slip occasionally after a hard pass on wet and slippery surfaces. EA noted that these animations will only trigger in matches with rain or snow conditions in non-competitive modes.

Even though this animation is strictly visual and won’t affect the results of passes or shots, the thought of slipping still haunts Liverpool fans.

Those bad memories were only amplified in EA’s trailer for the feature, which showed Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold falling to the ground. But to better understand the fan bases’ cursed connection with slipping, we need to rewind to 2013.

Riding high on a 16-game win streak, Liverpool held a five-point lead in the 2013-14 Premier League title race with three matches remaining. The Reds were in prime position to win a league title for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign, but it all went tragically wrong.

Tied 0-0 against second-place Chelsea right before halftime, Liverpool had the visitors right where it wanted them right before halftime at Anfield – that was until Steven Gerrard misplaced his touch on a routine pass from Mamadou Sakho right into the path of Blues striker Demba Ba.

Gerrard slipped and fell to the ground as Demba walked in and scored. Chelsea went on to win 2-0, and Liverpool’s 3-3 tie against Crystal Palace in the next match handed the title over to Manchester City.

Liverpool’s historic collapse lives in infamy and is remembered most by club legend Gerrard’s fall, marking the beginning of the end.

Fortunately for Liverpool fans, the club’s 30-year league title drought ended in 2019-20, but EA FC 25 certainly won’t help heal those wounds.

