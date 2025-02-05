Millions of EA FC 25 players have come flooding back to Ultimate Team

EA revealed that the TOTY promo and recent gameplay overhaul successfully attracted lapsed players who previously dropped FC 25.

On January 22, EA revealed sales results in an earnings call and admitted that FC 25 underperformed at launch. I argued that this was actually good for the series because it finally forced the devs to improve the title if they wanted to retain a strong player base.

And that’s exactly what the devs did. Title update 8 finally addressed several community-requested issues, such as overpowered near-post shots, defenders catching up too quickly to attackers, and passes not being fast enough.

Article continues after ad

Some players went as far as praising the update as the “best patch in FIFA history.” Since then, EA has kept the momentum rolling by making other promising changes in Title Update 9.

Those efforts paid dividends, as a massive segment of previously scorned players have returned to FC 25.

FC 25 players flock back to Ultimate Team

Dexerto/EA

During an earnings call on February 4, EA revealed, “Our gameplay update for EA SPORTS FCTM 25, released on January 16th, drove engagement levels above our expectations, with over two million Ultimate Team players re-activated from earlier in the launch cycle.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

‘Re-activated’ indicates that the two million players who returned to FC 25 had entirely moved on from the title. It’s promising that Ultimate Team is experiencing a resurgence, and fans have plenty to be excited about moving forward.

Leaks suggest Diego Maradona is finally returning to the series after a three-year absence, along with Ultimate Team legends such as Gervinho, Seydou Doumbia, and Victor Ibarbo in the upcoming Grassroots Greats promo.

There was speculation that some of the changes made in Title 8 were reverted as the gameplay felt different. EA put those rumors to bed by confirming that no gameplay changes have been made since the last update.

Article continues after ad

For more on FC 25, check out everything we know about the Future Stars promo.