Is Wrexham AFC in EA FC 24?

Welsh football club Wrexham AFC has become a cultural phenomenon in recent years. Here’s all the information that EA FC 24 should know about Wrexham AFC’s status in the game.

It’s been a resurgent past couple of years for pro football club Wrexham AFC, a Welsh team that was purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Not only has the club been prominently featured in the FX series ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ but it also received a promotion after a stellar campaign in the National League in 2022-23.

Article continues after ad

But, is Wrexham AFC in EA Sports FC 24? Here’s what football fans need to know.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

How to use Wrexham AFC in EA FC Sports 24

First off, we should note that Wrexham AFC is, in fact, in EA Sports FC 24.

For the 2023-24 season, Wrexham is in EFL League Two after the team received a promotion from the National League

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

For those who want to play with Wrexham in EA FC 24 Kick Off, make sure that the domestic country is set to ‘England’ and the league is set to ‘EFL League Two.’

Article continues after ad

FC players that want to try to take Wrexham to glory and the Premier League can also choose the team in Career Mode. Make sure to look for the EFL League Two in order to do this.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?