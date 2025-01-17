EA FC 25 TOTY 12th Man & Woman: How to vote, candidates, more

The EA FC 25 Team of the Year has finally been revealed, but there’s still a chance to acknowledge those who missed out through the 12th Man and 12th Woman vote.

Of all the promos in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, none are as big as Team of the Year. This annual event rewards the standout players over the last 12 months by handing them heavily upgraded cards that are some of the best in the entire game.

But there are always those who don’t quite make the final squad but still deserve a mention. Luckily, that’s where the EA FC TOTY 12th Man vote comes in, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

How to vote for EA FC 25 Team of the Year 12th Man & Woman

Based on previous years, the 12th Man and Women vote will take place in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team itself. Once the voting goes live, the first time you log in you’ll be greeted by two Player Picks, containing loan versions of all the Men’s and Women’s nominees.

Selecting a player and adding the loan card to your club will count as your vote, and the two selected the most will be named the 12th Man and Woman. These will both receive a special TOTY card, featuring boosted stats and additional PlayStyles.

It hasn’t been confirmed when the voting will begin, but a leak from ‘FUT Sheriff’ has revealed that the winners will be added to packs on January 24, so we expect it to be sometime after January 20, 2025.

In terms of candidates for the EA FC 25 TOTY12th Man and Woman vote, EA SPORTS will select three players that didn’t make either squad. These are often decided by how many votes they received in the main Team of the Year vote, as well as their general popularity.

Dataminer ‘FUT Police Leaks’ revealed that the following players were the most selected players who didn’t make the cut in the men’s squad:

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

However, they went on to clarify that just because these players received the most votes, it doesn’t guarantee them as a 12th Man nominee.

In reality, any of the nominees who don’t appear in either Team of the Year could be given a second chance. We’ve listed all of the possible candidates below:

Men

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

(PSG) Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) Unai Simon (Athlelic Bilbao)

(Athlelic Bilbao) Diogo Costa (Porto)

Defenders

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Marquinhos (PSG)

(PSG) Wilfred Singo (Monaco)

(Monaco) Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart)

(Stuttgart) Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) Bremer (Juventus)

(Juventus) Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli)

(Napoli) Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)

Midfielders

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Vitinha (PSG)

(PSG) Mahdi Camara (Brest)

(Brest) Edon Zhegrova (Lille)

(Lille) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Xavi Simmons (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

(Atalanta) Paulo Dybala (Roma)

(Roma) Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

(Bologna) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

(Athletic Bilbao) Pedri (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Alex Baena (Villareal)

(Villareal) Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

(Real Sociedad) Angel Di Maria (Benfica)

(Benfica) Salem Aldawsari (Al Hilal)

(Al Hilal) N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)

Attackers

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Heung Min Son (Spurs)

(Spurs) Bradley Barcola (PSG)

(PSG) Jonathan David (Lille)

(Lille) Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

(PSG) Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

(Lyon) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Omar Marmoush (Entracht Frankfurt)

(Entracht Frankfurt) Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

(Stuttgart) Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

(Juventus) Adam Lookman (Atalanta)

(Atalanta) Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

(Napoli) Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

(Roma) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Raphinha (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Antoinne Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

(Atletico Madrid) Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)

(Sporting Lisbon) Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

(Al Nassr) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Women’s nominees

Women

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC)

(Paris FC) Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg)

(Wolfsburg) Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid)

(Atletico Madrid) Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Ellie Carpenter (Lyon)

(Lyon) Selma Bacha (Lyon)

(Lyon) Jade Le Guilly (PSG)

(PSG) Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

(Eintracht Frankfurt) Glodís Perla Viggosdottir (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Lisa Karl (Freiburg)

(Freiburg) Nerea Nevado (Athletic Bilbao)

(Athletic Bilbao) Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Kaleigh Kurtz (North Carolina Courage)

(North Carolina Courage) Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)

(San Diego Wave) Emily Sams (Orlando Pride)

Midfielders

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Jill Roord (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Lindsey Horan (Lyon)

(Lyon) Grace Geyoro (PSG)

(PSG) Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

(Paris FC) Gaetane Thiney (Paris FC)

(Paris FC) Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

(Wolfsburg) Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

(Eintracht Frankfurt) Natasha Kowalski (SGS Essen)

(SGS Essen) Vilde Boe Risa (Atletico Madrid)

(Atletico Madrid) Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Karen Araya (Madrid CF)

(Madrid CF) Laura Perez (Granada)

(Granada) Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

(Kansas City Current) Croix Bethune (Washingston Spirit)

(Washingston Spirit) Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

(Washington Spirit) Rose Lavelle (NY/NJ Gothams)

(NY/NJ Gothams) Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

(Chicago Red Stars) Marta (Orlando Pride)

Attackers

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Mariona (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Mayra Ramirez (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Tabitha Chawinga (PSG)

(PSG) Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

(Lyon) Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

(PSG) Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

(Lyon) Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

(Wolfsburg) Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Vanessa Fudalla (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Kristin Kogel (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid)

(Atletico Madrid) Nerea Eizagirre (Real Sociedad)

(Real Sociedad) Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

(Orlando Pride) Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC)

We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of the EA FC 25 12th Man and Woman nominees and how to vote as soon as it’s annocued.

