EA FC 25 TOTY 12th Man & Woman: How to vote, candidates, more

EA FC 25 TOTY 12th Man & Woman: How to vote, candidates, moreEA SPORTS
The EA FC 25 Team of the Year has finally been revealed, but there’s still a chance to acknowledge those who missed out through the 12th Man and 12th Woman vote.
Of all the promos in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, none are as big as Team of the Year. This annual event rewards the standout players over the last 12 months by handing them heavily upgraded cards that are some of the best in the entire game.
But there are always those who don’t quite make the final squad but still deserve a mention. Luckily, that’s where the EA FC TOTY 12th Man vote comes in, so here’s everything you need to know about it.
How to vote for EA FC 25 Team of the Year 12th Man & Woman
Based on previous years, the 12th Man and Women vote will take place in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team itself. Once the voting goes live, the first time you log in you’ll be greeted by two Player Picks, containing loan versions of all the Men’s and Women’s nominees.
Selecting a player and adding the loan card to your club will count as your vote, and the two selected the most will be named the 12th Man and Woman. These will both receive a special TOTY card, featuring boosted stats and additional PlayStyles.
It hasn’t been confirmed when the voting will begin, but a leak from ‘FUT Sheriff’ has revealed that the winners will be added to packs on January 24, so we expect it to be sometime after January 20, 2025.
TOTY 12th Man & Woman candidates
In terms of candidates for the EA FC 25 TOTY12th Man and Woman vote, EA SPORTS will select three players that didn’t make either squad. These are often decided by how many votes they received in the main Team of the Year vote, as well as their general popularity.
Dataminer ‘FUT Police Leaks’ revealed that the following players were the most selected players who didn’t make the cut in the men’s squad:
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
However, they went on to clarify that just because these players received the most votes, it doesn’t guarantee them as a 12th Man nominee.
In reality, any of the nominees who don’t appear in either Team of the Year could be given a second chance. We’ve listed all of the possible candidates below:
Men
Goalkeepers
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)
- Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)
- Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)
- Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
- Unai Simon (Athlelic Bilbao)
- Diogo Costa (Porto)
Defenders
- Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
- Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
- Marquinhos (PSG)
- Wilfred Singo (Monaco)
- Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart)
- Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)
- Bremer (Juventus)
- Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli)
- Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)
- Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
- Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)
Midfielders
- Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
- Vitinha (PSG)
- Mahdi Camara (Brest)
- Edon Zhegrova (Lille)
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
- Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)
- Xavi Simmons (RB Leipzig)
- Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)
- Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)
- Paulo Dybala (Roma)
- Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
- Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)
- Pedri (Barcelona)
- Dani Olmo (Barcelona)
- Alex Baena (Villareal)
- Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)
- Angel Di Maria (Benfica)
- Salem Aldawsari (Al Hilal)
- N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)
Attackers
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City)
- Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
- Heung Min Son (Spurs)
- Bradley Barcola (PSG)
- Jonathan David (Lille)
- Ousmane Dembele (PSG)
- Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Omar Marmoush (Entracht Frankfurt)
- Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
- Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)
- Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
- Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)
- Adam Lookman (Atalanta)
- Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)
- Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
- Artem Dovbyk (Roma)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
- Raphinha (Barcelona)
- Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
- Antoinne Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
- Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Women’s nominees
Women
Goalkeepers
- Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC)
- Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg)
- Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid)
- Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)
Defenders
- Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)
- Katie McCabe (Arsenal)
- Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
- Ellie Carpenter (Lyon)
- Selma Bacha (Lyon)
- Jade Le Guilly (PSG)
- Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)
- Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Glodís Perla Viggosdottir (Bayern Munich)
- Lisa Karl (Freiburg)
- Nerea Nevado (Athletic Bilbao)
- Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)
- Kaleigh Kurtz (North Carolina Courage)
- Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)
- Emily Sams (Orlando Pride)
Midfielders
- Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)
- Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)
- Jill Roord (Manchester City)
- Grace Clinton (Manchester United)
- Lindsey Horan (Lyon)
- Grace Geyoro (PSG)
- Clara Mateo (Paris FC)
- Gaetane Thiney (Paris FC)
- Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)
- Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)
- Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)
- Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Natasha Kowalski (SGS Essen)
- Vilde Boe Risa (Atletico Madrid)
- Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)
- Karen Araya (Madrid CF)
- Laura Perez (Granada)
- Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)
- Croix Bethune (Washingston Spirit)
- Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
- Rose Lavelle (NY/NJ Gothams)
- Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)
- Marta (Orlando Pride)
Attackers
- Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)
- Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)
- Mariona (Arsenal)
- Mayra Ramirez (Chelsea)
- Tabitha Chawinga (PSG)
- Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)
- Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)
- Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)
- Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)
- Vanessa Fudalla (RB Leipzig)
- Kristin Kogel (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
- Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
- Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
- Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid)
- Nerea Eizagirre (Real Sociedad)
- Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)
- Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC)
We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of the EA FC 25 12th Man and Woman nominees and how to vote as soon as it’s annocued.
