How to unlock the EA FC 25 Iconic Rise Evolution & best options

Iconic Rise is a free Evolution and features excellent upgrade options for some Base ICON cards in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, but players must complete an SBC first.

By this point in Ultimate Team, most Base ICON cards have fallen out of favor, with better meta options regularly available. For example, the TOTY and Honourable Mention teams and the 12th man and woman winners are some of the best players in the game.

Thankfully, EA gave a much-needed boost to Base ICONs with the Iconic Rise Evolution. If you were lucky enough to pull a great ICON in one of the player-pick SBCs or other packs, this is the Evolution for you that elevates these cards to compete with TOTY cards.

How to unlock the Iconc Rise Evolution

EA Sports | Dexerto

The Icon Evolution SBC requires a minimum of one Team of the Week Player and a minimum team overall rating of 85.

Here is the cheapest possible rating combo to complete the SBC.

86

86

86

86

85

83 IF

83

83

83

83

83

This SBC costs around 42,800 Coins.

Best players to upgrade in Iconic Rise Evolution

EA Sports | Dexerto

Here are the best options for the Iconic Rise Evolution.

Patrick Vieira (700k)

PAC: 86

86 SHO: 84

84 PAS: 86

86 DRI: 87

87 DEF: 89

89 PHY: 90

Lilian Thuram (455k)

PAC: 88

88 SHO: 64

64 PAS: 84

84 DRI: 80

80 DEF: 90

90 PHY: 90

Rio Ferdinand (455k)

PAC: 86

86 SHO: 54

54 PAS: 73

73 DRI: 69

69 DEF: 90

90 PHY: 85

Franck Ribery (239k)

PAC: 89

89 SHO: 90

90 PAS: 86

86 DRI: 90

90 DEF: 39

39 PHY: 67

Fernando Hierro

PAC: 84

84 SHO: 73

73 PAS: 82

82 DRI: 73

73 DEF: 92

92 PHY: 85

Several of the best cards to use are extinct, but players have until Feb. 8 to activate the Evolution and an additional seven days to complete it.

