How to redeem FUT tactics codes in EA FC 25 to share formations

Redeeming FUT tactic codes in EA FC 25 is hidden behind the club edit screen, so here’s a look at how players can use them, plus share ones already made.

Any EA FC 25 player needs to get familiar with tactic and formation adjustments in Football Ultimate Team. Because, this not only affects the shape of a team, but also how the AI attacks and defends on the pitch.

Luckily, the EA FC 25 team has made it easier for players to tune tactics and formations, as strategies used by others can be shared simply with the use of a code. Here’s a look at how to redeem and share these codes.

How to redeem tactics codes in FC 25

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem tactics codes for F

Go to ‘Club’ in FUT Main Menu. Select ‘Squad’ and then ‘Enter Squad.’ Hit LS/L3 and then select ‘Team Management.’ Scroll to ‘Use Code’ in Tactics screen. Select ‘Import’ and then enter code.

The steps here pretty self-explanatory and simple until the ‘Team Management’ part. Because, you’ll need to find the section to find codes and most importantly, have a code in mind that you want to use.

Each custom tactic in EA FC 25 will have a code attached it and we’ll get into how to find and even share these in a bit. But, those who want to get into Football Ultimate Team right away without worrying about formations and tactics and those who have a code in place will simply need to follow the steps above.

Now, how can one find codes? Well, social media users and content creators have been sharing their own ideas since early access of the game launched.

How to find & share your own codes

If you’ve made a tactic and want to share it, create one and then look above the player formation chart. There will be a code above it. That code can then be used and other FUT players can then follow the aforementioned steps.

