In celebration of the Team of the Year promo, EA is giving players a free Zinedine Zidane ICON card in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Hopefully, you saved some Ultimate Team packs because this year’s TOTY squad is one of the best in recent memory. Alongside a full men’s team featuring the likes of Mohamed Salah and William Saliba, there is also a full women’s squad with some of the best cards in the game.

In addition, there will be a 12th man and woman TOTY award, and those will also be must-have cards. If that wasn’t enough content, there are also TOTY ICONS, including a rumored Gareth Bale SBC.

One of those new TOTY ICONS is Zinedine Zidane, who everyone can get for free.

How to claim Zinedine Zidane in EA FC 25

EA Sports

To get a 90 overall untradeable Zinedine Zidane Team of the Year ICON, all players must do is log in to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team before February 14.

This card celebrates Zidane’s historic first season at Real Madrid in 2002, as he helped lead Los Blancos to a Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Zidane won Man of the Match for scoring the game-winning goal, sending a stunning volley into the top corner of the net.

Zidane has always had one of the best cards in Ultimate Team, and this card is no different. The 90 overall player item will undoubtedly slot right into most players’ starting 11, but there is also an opportunity to upgrade it with an Evolution.

Club members can upgrade their Zidane Player Item from 90 OVR to 94 OVR through an Evolution that significantly increases every attribute and adds a Power Shot PlayStyle Plus. You must start the Evolution before March 13 to complete the upgrades.

Unfortunatley, it’s not possible to become a club member anymore, but check out our guide if you are unsure that you qualify for the upgrade.