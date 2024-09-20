How to get free EA FC 25 coins

Are you a player on a budget? Well, no worries since you can get Coins in EA FC 25 for free, although you’ll need to work for it.

EA FC 25 is on the horizon, and players are being treated to yet another iteration of EA’s football game, and of course the all-important Ultimate Team.

However, if you want to improve your team, you’re going to be opening packs, but if you’re a player on a budget you may not want to spend money on getting a bunch of Coins.

But fear not because you very much can get Coins for free in EA FC 25, and this is how you can do it.

How to earn free Coins in EA FC 25

There are quite a fair few ways you can earn free Coins in EA FC 25, some of them requiring more work than others.

The most obvious is that you can earn Coins by just playing the game. With every win or loss, you will earn some coins, although not a lot.

Another way you can earn coins is by just opening packs. You can get packs for free by completing objectives, and oftentimes times packs will come with Coin rewards which you can redeem.

You can get these packs by competing in Squad Battles. You can see the full list of rewards here. Since rewards are given out every week, you’ll need to grind wins to rank up.

These two are probably some of the easiest ways you can obtain coins, but there are much faster methods although they are much more time-consuming.

Trading, investing, and selling player cards is one of the most efficient ways you can get coins. You can do this by regularly flipping silver and non-rare golds you get for free on the market.

Additionally, it’s a good bet to start opening packs and invest in Ligue 1 or Premier League players as they can go for a lot since many players will be looking to buy them to start out their Ultimate Team campaign. Generally, it’s best to focus on players around the 30k to 40k Coins range.

But be warned, this method is a bit of a grind as you’ll need to constantly keep an eye on the market and which players are trending if you want to maximize your Coins.

Which is why the EA FC 25 Web and Companion app is useful since you can keep track of it all, sell players, and even open packs while not opening the game. You can read up on our guide on how to make coins on the web app here.