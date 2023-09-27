How to do a volley in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 players will have the option to put the ball on net via a volley. Here’s how to perform one on the virtual pitch.

Those who dare to become a formidable threat in EA Sports FC will need to learn the game’s controls and master concepts that can be utilized on the real pitch.

One of those is a volley, which is not only important for creating scoring chances but also to complete objectives.

Here’s to perform a volley in EA FC 24.

Volley controls in EA Sports FC 24

In order to perform a volley in EA FC 24, press either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation) while the ball is airborne.

The volley is a weapon that all football fans and EA FC players should know, as it’s a creative way to get a scoring chance off a cross or through pass. It’s essentially a shot, but it’s one where the player will look to make contact and shoot the ball while the object is in the air.

Aside from this being a nice move in one’s toolset, we should know that scoring off volleys may be required in some circumstances in order to complete objectives in Football Ultimate Team.

