How to complete EA FC 25 Early Access Mystery Nations objective

The cryptic Early Access Mystery Nations objective has appeared in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and fans are wondering how to complete it.

Season 1, titled Total Rush, has been packed full of challenges to grind to earn valuable packs. Most of these come with specific briefs that tell you exactly what you need to do, but a new objective has been released that keeps the answer hidden.

So, here’s what you need to do to complete the Early Access Mystery Nations in EA FC 25 and the rewards you’ll earn.

Early Access Mystery Nations riddle answer

To solve the riddle, you need to win a game with an English, Belgian, and Spanish player in your Ultimate Team squad. This can be done in Division Rivals, but it’s much easier to do in a single-player Squad Battles match against the CPU.

If you don’t have any of these nations in your current squad, there is no Chemistry requirement, so you can simply bring them in for one game even if they don’t necessarily fit in.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

The objective in-game reads as follows: “Win a game using at least one player in your starting line up from each of the three Mystery Nations in any game mode. The names of the nations will be hinted at during the Early Access Broadcast.”

However, even after watching EA’s stream, many were still unsure about what this challenge was asking them to do. Luckily, a number of players managed to stumble across the answer while tinkering with their teams, and we’ve also been able to confirm that this solution works.

Rewards

Completing the Early Access Mystery Nations challenge earns you a free Premium Gold Players Pack worth 25,000 coins, as well as a 5 x 1000 coin boost. The latter means you get an additional 1k for the next five matches you complete.

Overall, these rewards are fairly valuable considering all you need to do is win a single game in Ultimate Team. You’ll need to act fast though, as the objective expires on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST.

This is also the same time that Road to the Knockouts begins, the first promo of the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team season.