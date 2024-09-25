How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCs

At the start of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, all players should consider completing the Foundations SBCs for extra fodder in their club and the slight potential to get a good pull.

When players log into EA FC 25 Ultimate Team for the first time, there are a few things players must do. First, we recommend looking at the best formations to use. After you know how you want to organize your squad, the next step is to look at the best budget teams to build.

Article continues after ad

Then, after playing a few matches and opening up packs, players will have enough excess cards to start completing Squad Building Challenges. Here is everything you need to know about the Foundations SBCs.

We did not include Foundations I as all four squads only required bronze players with no chemistry.

Cheapest Foundations II SBC solutions

Total Set Reward: Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

All About that OVR

Dexerto

Cost: 400

Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

Solution

CM: Bunk

CM: Karlen

A Quality Trade

Dexerto

Cost: 400

Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Solution

ST: Valles

ST: Bunk

A True National

Dexerto

Cost: 600

Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Solution

LW: Bunk

CB: Ehmer

GK: Lehmann

Bring It All Together Now

Dexerto

Cost: 800 coins

Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Solution

ST: Tsukanov

CM: Tvardovskyi

CM: Malysh

GK: Puzankov

Cheapest Foundations III SBC Solutions

Total Set reward: x2 Rare Gold Players pack

Article continues after ad

Leagues

Dexerto

Cost: 700 coins

Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

Solution

CM: Pompetti

CB: Bonini

Advanced Leagues

Dexerto

Cost: 1,400 coins

Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Solution

ST: Edwards

CDM Abdusalam

RM: Wang Schenchao

Nations

Dexerto

Cost: 950 coins

Reward: Silver Pack

Solution

ST: Wahl

GK: Bouzaiene

Advanced Nations

Dexerto

Cost: 600

Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Solution

ST: Hiim

LM: Kyerwaa

LB: Bunk

Cheapest Foundations IV SBC Solutions

Total Set Reward: x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Article continues after ad

Hybrid Chemistry I

Dexerto

Cost: 600 coins

Reward: Silver Pack

Hybrid Chemistry II

Dexerto

Cost: 600 coins

Reward: Silver Pack

Solution

ST: Tiffoney

LM: Reilly

RB: Mulligan

Hybrid Chemistry III

Dexerto

Cost: 400 coins

Reward: Silver Pack

Solution

CB: Sun Jie

GK: Yeerjieti Yeerzati

10 Chemistry

Dexerto

Cost: 1,150 coins

Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Solution

LB: Warneryd

CB: Nsabiyumva

CB: Castillo

GK: Wahl

RB: Bouzaiene

Cheapest Foundations V SBC Solutions

Total Set Reward: x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Defensive Development

Dexerto

Cost: 600 coins

Reward: Gold Pack

Solution

CB: Cancar

CB: Majekodunmi

CB: Inserra

A Better Buildup

Dexerto

Cost: 600 coins

Reward: Gold Pack

Solution

CM: Henriksson

CM: Gustafsson

CM: Ibrahim

Advancing Attack

Dexerto

Cost: 600 coins

Reward: Gold Pack

Solution

LW: Song Chang Seok

ST: Park Yong Hui

RW: Kim Jun Bum

Multi League & Nation

Dexerto

Cost: 1,000 coins

Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Solution

LM: Junior Ze

LB: Sawadogo

GK: Park Bae Jong

RM: Oh In Pyo

RB: Kim Jin Ya

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players for Evolutions or the best cheap players to sign for any budget.