How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCs

How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCsDexerto
At the start of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, all players should consider completing the Foundations SBCs for extra fodder in their club and the slight potential to get a good pull.
When players log into EA FC 25 Ultimate Team for the first time, there are a few things players must do. First, we recommend looking at the best formations to use. After you know how you want to organize your squad, the next step is to look at the best budget teams to build.
Then, after playing a few matches and opening up packs, players will have enough excess cards to start completing Squad Building Challenges. Here is everything you need to know about the Foundations SBCs.
We did not include Foundations I as all four squads only required bronze players with no chemistry.
Cheapest Foundations II SBC solutions
Total Set Reward: Premium Loan Player Reward Pack
All About that OVR
- Cost: 400
- Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack
Solution
- CM: Bunk
- CM: Karlen
A Quality Trade
- Cost: 400
- Reward: Premium Bronze Pack
Solution
- ST: Valles
- ST: Bunk
A True National
- Cost: 600
- Reward: Premium Bronze Pack
Solution
- LW: Bunk
- CB: Ehmer
- GK: Lehmann
Bring It All Together Now
- Cost: 800 coins
- Reward: Premium Silver Pack
Solution
- ST: Tsukanov
- CM: Tvardovskyi
- CM: Malysh
- GK: Puzankov
Cheapest Foundations III SBC Solutions
Total Set reward: x2 Rare Gold Players pack
Leagues
- Cost: 700 coins
- Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack
Solution
- CM: Pompetti
- CB: Bonini
Advanced Leagues
- Cost: 1,400 coins
- Reward: Premium Bronze Pack
Solution
- ST: Edwards
- CDM Abdusalam
- RM: Wang Schenchao
Nations
- Cost: 950 coins
- Reward: Silver Pack
Solution
- ST: Wahl
- GK: Bouzaiene
Advanced Nations
- Cost: 600
- Reward: Premium Silver Pack
Solution
- ST: Hiim
- LM: Kyerwaa
- LB: Bunk
Cheapest Foundations IV SBC Solutions
Total Set Reward: x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Hybrid Chemistry I
- Cost: 600 coins
- Reward: Silver Pack
Hybrid Chemistry II
- Cost: 600 coins
- Reward: Silver Pack
Solution
- ST: Tiffoney
- LM: Reilly
- RB: Mulligan
Hybrid Chemistry III
- Cost: 400 coins
- Reward: Silver Pack
Solution
- CB: Sun Jie
- GK: Yeerjieti Yeerzati
10 Chemistry
- Cost: 1,150 coins
- Reward: Premium Silver Pack
Solution
- LB: Warneryd
- CB: Nsabiyumva
- CB: Castillo
- GK: Wahl
- RB: Bouzaiene
Cheapest Foundations V SBC Solutions
Total Set Reward: x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
Defensive Development
- Cost: 600 coins
- Reward: Gold Pack
Solution
- CB: Cancar
- CB: Majekodunmi
- CB: Inserra
A Better Buildup
- Cost: 600 coins
- Reward: Gold Pack
Solution
- CM: Henriksson
- CM: Gustafsson
- CM: Ibrahim
Advancing Attack
- Cost: 600 coins
- Reward: Gold Pack
Solution
- LW: Song Chang Seok
- ST: Park Yong Hui
- RW: Kim Jun Bum
Multi League & Nation
- Cost: 1,000 coins
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack
Solution
- LM: Junior Ze
- LB: Sawadogo
- GK: Park Bae Jong
- RM: Oh In Pyo
- RB: Kim Jin Ya
For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players for Evolutions or the best cheap players to sign for any budget.