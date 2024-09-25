GamingEA SPORTS FC

How to complete all EA FC 25 League & Nation Hybrid SBCs

Ryan Lemay
Foundations SBCs in EA FC 25Dexerto

At the start of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, all players should consider completing the Foundations SBCs for extra fodder in their club and the slight potential to get a good pull.

When players log into EA FC 25 Ultimate Team for the first time, there are a few things players must do. First, we recommend looking at the best formations to use. After you know how you want to organize your squad, the next step is to look at the best budget teams to build.

Then, after playing a few matches and opening up packs, players will have enough excess cards to start completing Squad Building Challenges. Here is everything you need to know about the Foundations SBCs.

We did not include Foundations I as all four squads only required bronze players with no chemistry.

Cheapest Foundations II SBC solutions

Total Set Reward: Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

All About that OVR

All About that OVR DBC in FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 400
  • Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

Solution

  • CM: Bunk
  • CM: Karlen

A Quality Trade

A Quality Trade SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 400
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Solution

  • ST: Valles
  • ST: Bunk

A True National

A True National SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 600
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Solution

  • LW: Bunk
  • CB: Ehmer
  • GK: Lehmann

Bring It All Together Now

Bring It All Together SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 800 coins
  • Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Solution

  • ST: Tsukanov
  • CM: Tvardovskyi
  • CM: Malysh
  • GK: Puzankov

Cheapest Foundations III SBC Solutions

Total Set reward: x2 Rare Gold Players pack

Leagues

Leagues SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 700 coins
  • Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

Solution

  • CM: Pompetti
  • CB: Bonini

Advanced Leagues

Advanced Leagues SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 1,400 coins
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Solution

  • ST: Edwards
  • CDM Abdusalam
  • RM: Wang Schenchao

Nations

Nations SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 950 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

Solution

  • ST: Wahl
  • GK: Bouzaiene

Advanced Nations

Advanced Nations in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 600
  • Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Solution

  • ST: Hiim
  • LM: Kyerwaa
  • LB: Bunk

Cheapest Foundations IV SBC Solutions

Total Set Reward: x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Hybrid Chemistry I

Hybrid Nations I SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 600 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

Hybrid Chemistry II

Hybrid Chemistry II SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 600 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

Solution

  • ST: Tiffoney
  • LM: Reilly
  • RB: Mulligan

Hybrid Chemistry III

Hybrid Chemistry III SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 400 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

Solution

  • CB: Sun Jie
  • GK: Yeerjieti Yeerzati

10 Chemistry

10 Chemistry SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 1,150 coins
  • Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Solution

  • LB: Warneryd
  • CB: Nsabiyumva
  • CB: Castillo
  • GK: Wahl
  • RB: Bouzaiene

Cheapest Foundations V SBC Solutions

Total Set Reward: x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Defensive Development

Defensive mindset SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 600 coins
  • Reward: Gold Pack

Solution

  • CB: Cancar
  • CB: Majekodunmi
  • CB: Inserra

A Better Buildup

A Better Buildup SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 600 coins
  • Reward: Gold Pack

Solution

  • CM: Henriksson
  • CM: Gustafsson
  • CM: Ibrahim

Advancing Attack

Advancing Attack SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 600 coins
  • Reward: Gold Pack

Solution

  • LW: Song Chang Seok
  • ST: Park Yong Hui
  • RW: Kim Jun Bum

Multi League & Nation

Multi League And Nation SBC in EA FC 25Dexerto
  • Cost: 1,000 coins
  • Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Solution

  • LM: Junior Ze
  • LB: Sawadogo
  • GK: Park Bae Jong
  • RM: Oh In Pyo
  • RB: Kim Jin Ya

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best players for Evolutions or the best cheap players to sign for any budget.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.