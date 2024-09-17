How to claim FC 25 Club Membership before it expires

FC 25 introduces a new Club Membership program acknowledging players for owning FC 24. This includes rewards for Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career Mode.

EA made sure to recognize series veterans in FC 25. Every player who completed the European Journey and Pre-Season events in the previous title will receive awards.

In addition, the development team made the bold choice to increase the skill-gap in Division Rivals and UT Champions, which favors higher-skilled players who have years of experience. EA also introduced a new program to reward loyalty to the series.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about claiming every reward before they expire.

To be eligible for Club Membership, you must have played FC 24 before Sept 27. 2024 and played FC 25 before Nov. 1.

Every Club Membership reward

EA SPORTS

Here is a list of all of the Club Membership rewards

Ultimate Team Ultimate Team Role++ Evolution 2 Club Member Kits 2 Club Member XL TIFO 3 Club Member TIFO 3 Ultimate Team Crests

Clubs Clubs Members Gloves Clubs Members Boots Clubs Members Arm Sleeves (1 left, 1 right)

Clubs & Career Clubs Members – Mask (Facial Accessory) Clubs Members – Bandana (Hair/Headwear)



After launch, Club Members will continue to receive rewards over the course of FC 25.

Most of these rewards are purely cosmetic, but it is worth highlighting the Ultimate Team Role++ and Evolution. Players Roles replace Work Rates in FC 25, and guide the way players behave on the field.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For example, Trent Alexander Arnold’s best role is an Attacking Wingback, which has a ++ sign. A + sign indicates that the player has mastered the role, while a ++ sign indicates that the player is world-class in that role.

Being able to add a ++ player role at the start of FC 25 to one of your Ultimate Team cards will be extremely valuable. Meanwhile, having an exclusive Evolution early in the title’s life cycle is also exciting.

Article continues after ad

First introduced in FC 24, Evolutions upgrade the attributes of a card through completing challenges. New to FC 25, players can complete more than one Evolution at once, making this reward even more noteworthy.