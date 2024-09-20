How to change EA FC 25 commentary & stop them criticizing you

EA FC 25 features a number of commentary options and you have the freedom to adjust the personnel, language, and even style of analysis.

This year’s game is packed with different experiences, whether you prefer the grind of Ultimate Team or the realism of Career Mode. But the one constant across all modes is the commentators, so it’s important to make sure you have the right options selected as you’ll be hearing them quite a lot.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to change your commentary settings in EA FC 25.

You can change the language of your commentators by heading into the Audio Settings from the main menu. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do so:

Load into the main menu of EA FC 25.

Click the cog symbol in the top-left corner of the screen.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Hit ‘Settings.’

Select ‘Game Settings.’

Scroll over to the ‘Audio Tab.’

Head to ‘Commentary Language’ and choose the language you want.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

You can change your commentators from the ‘Commentary Team’ option in the EA FC 25 audio settings. However, the drawback here is that you only have multiple choices if you play in English.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

English speakers have the option of hearing Derek Rae and Stewart Robson or Guy Mowbray and Sue Smith narrate the action. Or, if you want to mix things up, there’s also a ‘Randomize’ option that keeps it fresh from game to game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, if you play in Spanish, German, or any of the other languages available, then you’re to stick with the default team of commentators.

To stop the commentators from berating you, simply turn on the ‘Disable Critical Commentary’ option in the Audio Settings.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

There’s nothing more frustrating than hearing the commentary team call you out, especially if you’re new to EA FC 25 or in the middle of a losing streak on Divison Rivals. By switching on this option, the broadcasters will still narrate the game, but they won’t comment on your mistakes or if you start getting beat heavily.

Article continues after ad

For the sake of your blood pressure, we recommend using this setting whenever you go into FUT Champions. These aren’t the only settings you can adjust either, as you can also change the difficulty to make your experience easier or more challenging.