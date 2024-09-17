Full EA FC 25 soundtrack features Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, more

EA has revealed the soundtrack for EA FC 25, and it features the likes of Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, and more. So, here is the full list.

If there’s one thing EA has been consistent with when it comes to the EA FC franchise, it’s putting together a banging soundtrack. Always filled to the brim with some of the biggest pop artists at the moment, and many indie hits as well, no one can deny the greatness found on the stacked soundtracks.

Article continues after ad

The 2025 iteration is no different. Brat summer may be gone, but Charli xcx is still gracing this year’s game, with many others such as Billie Eilish, Disclosure, Justice, Logic, and more.

So here are all of the songs in EA FC 25.

Full EA FC 25 soundtrack

You can find all 109 songs in alphabetical order below:

Song Artist Allergy Pa Saiieu All You Children Jamie xx, The Avalanches Ancora, Ancora, Ancora BLANCO Apple Juice Teddy Swims arcoiris Young Miko BABE JUMADIBA Babe Ruth Dawn Richard BENIN BOYS Rema, Shallipopi Borghain Channel Tres, Barney Bones Big Man Self Esteem, Moonchild Senelly Big Time Nothing St. Vincent Bilete Los Rabanes Black&Blue Vince Staples Black Eye SANITY, Kofi Stone Blindside Monrroe, Sparkz Break My Love RÜFÜS DU SOL Cafuné Sofi Tukker, Channel Tres Call Kassbian Can’t Walk Away 49th & Main, A Little Sound Cards On The Table Nia Archives Cartwheels Soft Launch Cheerleader Porter Robinson Chihiro Billie Eilish Come Alive Phantogram Daisies Good Neighbours Dance No More Sunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders DESI TRILL DJ LYAN, Chip, Malkit Singh, YUNG SAMMY Did It First Ice Spice, Central Cee Dola re Dola MEDUZA, Varun Jain Don’t Ask Kaeto The End Justice, Thundercat En Forma Hinds Entre las de 20 Bizarrap, Natanaek Cano Escándalo Vale, YEИDRY Everybody’s Different Joe P Feel Alive DJ Susan, Shift K3Y Fighter Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna Flicker of Light Lole Young Formidable Tiakola Futuro Amor Kay Dahlia Haha J Balvin, SAIKO Ganeni Elyanna Gangsta Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak Gardens III Logic God Gave Me Feet For Dancing Ezra Collective, Yazmin Lacey GODMOTHER Noga Eraz, Eden Ben Zaken GOODTIME Shelailei Gwara Gwara Moonchild Sanelly Heard It Like This ACRAZE, Joey Valance & Brae Hey Hey Hey Anais, Toddla T. Nadia Rose, LEVi Incredible Sia, Labrinth I P’ ME, TU P’ TE Geolier, Michelangelo ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL Fred again…, Duoteque, Orion Sun JARAHA Alok, Brô MC’s Juanita Angélica Garcia King of Sweden Future Islands LDN PLNQ Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi Light Runner GIFT Lights Hybrid Minds, Charlotte Plank Lloret de Mar Mata Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio) Future Utopia Lost in Mumbai Apashe, Geoffroy make me (wanna move) Bklava, bullet tooth Midwest Indigo Twenty One Pilots MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~ OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich Moving Omah Lay My Reason NERVO, Hook N Sling Nassy Delfina Dib, Dr. Ryo Neverender Justice, Tame Impala Nightmares Alex Spencer NOBODY//ME Boston Bun On Job WAY2LATE, Keeya Keys, Confz On Sight Dijah58, Oh Hi Ali PAPI Andruss, Sam Collins places to be Fred again…, Anderson .Pakk, CHIKA Prove It To You Brittany Howard reason salute, Karma Kid Richer AntsLive Roses Ether Maverick Sabre Run, Run, Run McKinley Dixon samba de rua Pastel She’s Gone, Dance On Disclosure Shook Up Erick the Architech, Joey Bada$$, FARR Should’ve Known Buddy, Smino, Cedxric Silence Of Love Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III So Cold Balu Brigada Soul Arka Starburster Fontaines D.C Sympathy is a knife Charli xcx Tainted Dpar, Niall T TAKA Ahardadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra A Tear in Space (Airlock) Glass Animals The Rhythm Willo That’s How I’m Feeling Jack White Today Freq Motif, Kaleta Trouble Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes Trust Jordan Rakei Turn The Page Overmono, The Streets Uptight Home Counties U Want More Touch Sensitive, Telenova Vem Nonô VER KAÇ Summer Cem Villains Gino, P Money Weak Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu What Do You Believe In? Rag’n’Bone Man What Type Of Girl Am I? Empress Of Wikidest DJ Tseba, ELOQ Wire 1300, Easymind, oddeen YO LO SOÑÉ Omar Montes, SAIKO

EA handily made a Spotify playlist, so if you want to listen to it on a streaming platform that’s your best bet.

Article continues after ad

If you’re trying to find a specific song or artist, you can hit CTRL + F (or Command + F if you’re on Mac) and type what you’re looking for in our list.

Article continues after ad

Over the course of EA FC 25’s lifespan, the devs will be adding more songs in the future, so we will update our table here when they do so.