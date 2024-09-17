GamingEA SPORTS FC

Full EA FC 25 soundtrack features Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, more

Jeremy Gan
Messi in EA FC 25EA SPORTS

EA has revealed the soundtrack for EA FC 25, and it features the likes of Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, and more. So, here is the full list.

If there’s one thing EA has been consistent with when it comes to the EA FC franchise, it’s putting together a banging soundtrack. Always filled to the brim with some of the biggest pop artists at the moment, and many indie hits as well, no one can deny the greatness found on the stacked soundtracks.

The 2025 iteration is no different. Brat summer may be gone, but Charli xcx is still gracing this year’s game, with many others such as Billie Eilish, Disclosure, Justice, Logic, and more.

So here are all of the songs in EA FC 25.

Full EA FC 25 soundtrack

You can find all 109 songs in alphabetical order below:

SongArtist
Allergy Pa Saiieu
All You ChildrenJamie xx, The Avalanches
Ancora, Ancora, AncoraBLANCO
Apple JuiceTeddy Swims
arcoirisYoung Miko
BABEJUMADIBA
Babe RuthDawn Richard
BENIN BOYSRema, Shallipopi
BorghainChannel Tres, Barney Bones
Big ManSelf Esteem, Moonchild Senelly
Big Time NothingSt. Vincent
BileteLos Rabanes
Black&BlueVince Staples
Black EyeSANITY, Kofi Stone
BlindsideMonrroe, Sparkz
Break My LoveRÜFÜS DU SOL
CafunéSofi Tukker, Channel Tres
CallKassbian
Can’t Walk Away49th & Main, A Little Sound
Cards On The TableNia Archives
CartwheelsSoft Launch
CheerleaderPorter Robinson
ChihiroBillie Eilish
Come AlivePhantogram
DaisiesGood Neighbours
Dance No MoreSunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders
DESI TRILLDJ LYAN, Chip, Malkit Singh, YUNG SAMMY
Did It FirstIce Spice, Central Cee
Dola re DolaMEDUZA, Varun Jain
Don’t AskKaeto
The EndJustice, Thundercat
En FormaHinds
Entre las de 20Bizarrap, Natanaek Cano
EscándaloVale, YEИDRY
Everybody’s DifferentJoe P
Feel AliveDJ Susan, Shift K3Y
FighterNu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna
Flicker of LightLole Young
FormidableTiakola
Futuro AmorKay Dahlia
HahaJ Balvin, SAIKO
GaneniElyanna
GangstaFree Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak
Gardens IIILogic
God Gave Me Feet For DancingEzra Collective, Yazmin Lacey
GODMOTHERNoga Eraz, Eden Ben Zaken
GOODTIMEShelailei
Gwara GwaraMoonchild Sanelly
Heard It Like ThisACRAZE, Joey Valance & Brae
Hey Hey HeyAnais, Toddla T. Nadia Rose, LEVi
IncredibleSia, Labrinth
I P’ ME, TU P’ TEGeolier, Michelangelo
ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLLFred again…, Duoteque, Orion Sun
JARAHAAlok, Brô MC’s
JuanitaAngélica Garcia
King of SwedenFuture Islands
LDN PLNQBusy Twist, Kombilesa Mi
Light RunnerGIFT
LightsHybrid Minds, Charlotte Plank
Lloret de MarMata
Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)Future Utopia
Lost in MumbaiApashe, Geoffroy
make me (wanna move)Bklava, bullet tooth
Midwest IndigoTwenty One Pilots
MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich
MovingOmah Lay
My ReasonNERVO, Hook N Sling
NassyDelfina Dib, Dr. Ryo
NeverenderJustice, Tame Impala
NightmaresAlex Spencer
NOBODY//MEBoston Bun
On Job WAY2LATE, Keeya Keys, Confz
On SightDijah58, Oh Hi Ali
PAPIAndruss, Sam Collins
places to beFred again…, Anderson .Pakk, CHIKA
Prove It To YouBrittany Howard
reasonsalute, Karma Kid
RicherAntsLive
Roses EtherMaverick Sabre
Run, Run, RunMcKinley Dixon
samba de ruaPastel
She’s Gone, Dance OnDisclosure
Shook UpErick the Architech, Joey Bada$$, FARR
Should’ve KnownBuddy, Smino, Cedxric
Silence Of LoveTiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III
So Cold Balu Brigada
SoulArka
StarbursterFontaines D.C
Sympathy is a knifeCharli xcx
TaintedDpar, Niall T
TAKAAhardadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra
A Tear in Space (Airlock)Glass Animals
The RhythmWillo
That’s How I’m FeelingJack White
TodayFreq Motif, Kaleta
TroubleFlight Facilities, Owl Eyes
TrustJordan Rakei
Turn The PageOvermono, The Streets
UptightHome Counties
U Want MoreTouch Sensitive, Telenova
VemNonô
VER KAÇSummer Cem
VillainsGino, P Money
WeakVintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu
What Do You Believe In?Rag’n’Bone Man
What Type Of Girl Am I?Empress Of
Wikidest DJTseba, ELOQ
Wire 1300, Easymind, oddeen
YO LO SOÑÉOmar Montes, SAIKO

EA handily made a Spotify playlist, so if you want to listen to it on a streaming platform that’s your best bet.

If you’re trying to find a specific song or artist, you can hit CTRL + F (or Command + F if you’re on Mac) and type what you’re looking for in our list.

Over the course of EA FC 25’s lifespan, the devs will be adding more songs in the future, so we will update our table here when they do so.

