Full EA FC 25 soundtrack features Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, more

Full EA FC 25 soundtrack features Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, moreEA SPORTS
EA has revealed the soundtrack for EA FC 25, and it features the likes of Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, and more. So, here is the full list.
If there’s one thing EA has been consistent with when it comes to the EA FC franchise, it’s putting together a banging soundtrack. Always filled to the brim with some of the biggest pop artists at the moment, and many indie hits as well, no one can deny the greatness found on the stacked soundtracks.
The 2025 iteration is no different. Brat summer may be gone, but Charli xcx is still gracing this year’s game, with many others such as Billie Eilish, Disclosure, Justice, Logic, and more.
So here are all of the songs in EA FC 25.
Full EA FC 25 soundtrack
You can find all 109 songs in alphabetical order below:
|Song
|Artist
|Allergy
|Pa Saiieu
|All You Children
|Jamie xx, The Avalanches
|Ancora, Ancora, Ancora
|BLANCO
|Apple Juice
|Teddy Swims
|arcoiris
|Young Miko
|BABE
|JUMADIBA
|Babe Ruth
|Dawn Richard
|BENIN BOYS
|Rema, Shallipopi
|Borghain
|Channel Tres, Barney Bones
|Big Man
|Self Esteem, Moonchild Senelly
|Big Time Nothing
|St. Vincent
|Bilete
|Los Rabanes
|Black&Blue
|Vince Staples
|Black Eye
|SANITY, Kofi Stone
|Blindside
|Monrroe, Sparkz
|Break My Love
|RÜFÜS DU SOL
|Cafuné
|Sofi Tukker, Channel Tres
|Call
|Kassbian
|Can’t Walk Away
|49th & Main, A Little Sound
|Cards On The Table
|Nia Archives
|Cartwheels
|Soft Launch
|Cheerleader
|Porter Robinson
|Chihiro
|Billie Eilish
|Come Alive
|Phantogram
|Daisies
|Good Neighbours
|Dance No More
|Sunday Scaries, Kaleena Zanders
|DESI TRILL
|DJ LYAN, Chip, Malkit Singh, YUNG SAMMY
|Did It First
|Ice Spice, Central Cee
|Dola re Dola
|MEDUZA, Varun Jain
|Don’t Ask
|Kaeto
|The End
|Justice, Thundercat
|En Forma
|Hinds
|Entre las de 20
|Bizarrap, Natanaek Cano
|Escándalo
|Vale, YEИDRY
|Everybody’s Different
|Joe P
|Feel Alive
|DJ Susan, Shift K3Y
|Fighter
|Nu:Tone, Doktor, Gardna
|Flicker of Light
|Lole Young
|Formidable
|Tiakola
|Futuro Amor
|Kay Dahlia
|Haha
|J Balvin, SAIKO
|Ganeni
|Elyanna
|Gangsta
|Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak
|Gardens III
|Logic
|God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
|Ezra Collective, Yazmin Lacey
|GODMOTHER
|Noga Eraz, Eden Ben Zaken
|GOODTIME
|Shelailei
|Gwara Gwara
|Moonchild Sanelly
|Heard It Like This
|ACRAZE, Joey Valance & Brae
|Hey Hey Hey
|Anais, Toddla T. Nadia Rose, LEVi
|Incredible
|Sia, Labrinth
|I P’ ME, TU P’ TE
|Geolier, Michelangelo
|ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
|Fred again…, Duoteque, Orion Sun
|JARAHA
|Alok, Brô MC’s
|Juanita
|Angélica Garcia
|King of Sweden
|Future Islands
|LDN PLNQ
|Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi
|Light Runner
|GIFT
|Lights
|Hybrid Minds, Charlotte Plank
|Lloret de Mar
|Mata
|Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
|Future Utopia
|Lost in Mumbai
|Apashe, Geoffroy
|make me (wanna move)
|Bklava, bullet tooth
|Midwest Indigo
|Twenty One Pilots
|MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
|OZworld, Tsubaki, Awich
|Moving
|Omah Lay
|My Reason
|NERVO, Hook N Sling
|Nassy
|Delfina Dib, Dr. Ryo
|Neverender
|Justice, Tame Impala
|Nightmares
|Alex Spencer
|NOBODY//ME
|Boston Bun
|On Job
|WAY2LATE, Keeya Keys, Confz
|On Sight
|Dijah58, Oh Hi Ali
|PAPI
|Andruss, Sam Collins
|places to be
|Fred again…, Anderson .Pakk, CHIKA
|Prove It To You
|Brittany Howard
|reason
|salute, Karma Kid
|Richer
|AntsLive
|Roses Ether
|Maverick Sabre
|Run, Run, Run
|McKinley Dixon
|samba de rua
|Pastel
|She’s Gone, Dance On
|Disclosure
|Shook Up
|Erick the Architech, Joey Bada$$, FARR
|Should’ve Known
|Buddy, Smino, Cedxric
|Silence Of Love
|Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III
|So Cold
|Balu Brigada
|Soul
|Arka
|Starburster
|Fontaines D.C
|Sympathy is a knife
|Charli xcx
|Tainted
|Dpar, Niall T
|TAKA
|Ahardadream, Priya Ragu, Skrillex, contra
|A Tear in Space (Airlock)
|Glass Animals
|The Rhythm
|Willo
|That’s How I’m Feeling
|Jack White
|Today
|Freq Motif, Kaleta
|Trouble
|Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes
|Trust
|Jordan Rakei
|Turn The Page
|Overmono, The Streets
|Uptight
|Home Counties
|U Want More
|Touch Sensitive, Telenova
|Vem
|Nonô
|VER KAÇ
|Summer Cem
|Villains
|Gino, P Money
|Weak
|Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu
|What Do You Believe In?
|Rag’n’Bone Man
|What Type Of Girl Am I?
|Empress Of
|Wikidest DJ
|Tseba, ELOQ
|Wire
|1300, Easymind, oddeen
|YO LO SOÑÉ
|Omar Montes, SAIKO
EA handily made a Spotify playlist, so if you want to listen to it on a streaming platform that’s your best bet.
If you’re trying to find a specific song or artist, you can hit CTRL + F (or Command + F if you’re on Mac) and type what you’re looking for in our list.
Over the course of EA FC 25’s lifespan, the devs will be adding more songs in the future, so we will update our table here when they do so.