EA SPORTS FC 24: best formations, custom tactics & player instructions predictions

The EA SPORTS FC will constantly change, so using the best formations, custom tactics, and instructions is essential if you wish to dominate in FUT Champs and Division Rivals. With that in mind, here’s what we believe will be the best custom tactics in EA SPORTS FC 24.

EA SPORTS FC 24 is coming soon, and it’s never too early to start planning out your starter team. The first few weeks of a new title are always exciting as everyone starts with nothing in their club. It then becomes a race to figure out what works best first.

In FIFA 23, players tended to stick to a few tried and true formations. However, tactical geniuses did their thing, and a few new custom tactic strategies found their way into the meta. We expect the same to be the case for EA SPORTS FC 24.

In order to help you get a headstart on the rest of the competition, here’s what we think will be the best custom tactics for the upcoming series entry.

Contents

EA Sports The first EA Sports FC title will most likely release Fall, 2023.

Best EA SPORTS FC 24 formations for FUT Champions

FIFA 23 pro player Emre Yilmaz won the 2023 eChampions League while using the 4-3-2-1 formation. In previous years, the formation hasn’t made too many waves, but Yilmaz opened the FIFA community’s eyes to the potential best formation to start EA SPORTS FC 24.

This formation provides a perfect balance between offense and defense. While attacking, one of the central midfielders joins the front line to make the formation a 4-2-4. And then, on defense, the attacking center-mid drops back as the right midfielder, transforming the squad into a 4-4-2.

You can’t go wrong with 4-3-2-1, thanks to the flexibility it offers at both ends of the pitch. That being said, there other setups that we expect to be just as effective.

Here are some other meta formations that we recommended giving spin in FIFA 23:

4-3-2-1

4-1-2-1-2 (narrow)

4-2-3-1

3-4-2-1

5-4-1

Best EA SPORTS FC 24 custom tactics for 4-3-2-1

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Balanced

Balanced CM: Cover center, Stay back while attacking

Cover center, Stay back while attacking LCM : Cover center, stay back attacking

: Cover center, stay back attacking RCM: Cover wing

Cover wing LF & RF: Get in behind

Get in behind ST: Stay central, get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 45

45 Depth: 65

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct passing

Direct passing Width: 45

45 Players In Box: 5 bars

5 bars Corners and Free Kicks: 1 bar

Everything depends on the strong foot of your attacking player in center mid. If the player is right-footed, use them as an RCM, and vice versa. The fullback with stay back while attacking goes on the same side as the attacking central mid, while the other outside back remains balanced.

Following those step ensures that the team will attack in a 4-2-4 and defend in a 4-4-2.

Best EA SPORTS FC 24 for 4-1-2-1-2 (narrow)

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking CDM: Cover center, Stay back while attacking

Cover center, Stay back while attacking CMs: Get into the box for crosses, Get forward

Get into the box for crosses, Get forward CAM: Stay forward

Stay forward ST: Stay forward, Get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 50

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 40

40 Players In Box: 70

70 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Packing out the midfield gives you plenty of options when trying to build an attack and play through the lines, while also making it hard for your opponent to find space in the middle of the park.

It’s also possible to add some width if you don’t mind committing bodies forward. Picking two center midfielders with pace can simulate the effect of having wingers, or you can set the full-backs to bomb forward and deliver crosses.

Best EA SPORTS FC 24 custom tactics for 4-2-3-1

Player instructions

Left-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking Right-back: Stay back while attacking

Stay back while attacking CDMs: Cover center on both, Stay back while attacking on one, Balanced on the other

Cover center on both, Stay back while attacking on one, Balanced on the other CAM: Stay forward, Get into the box for crosses

Stay forward, Get into the box for crosses ST: Stay forward, Get in behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 55

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 40

40 Players In Box: 70

70 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

This formation is the epitome of well-balanced. With both CDMs and outside backs staying back on the attack, it makes it incredibly different for opposing sides to even attempt a counter-attack. Mounting any sort of quick attack yourself also becomes difficult, but smart passes and patient play should still result in plenty of goals.

We recommend using a 4-2-3-1 if you are struggling on offense or defense. Practicing these tactics should make it easier to get more comfortable before transitioning to a more advanced formation.

EA Sports

Best EA SPORTS FC 24 tactics for 3-4-2-1

Player instructions

LM & RM: Come back on defense, Stay wide, Stay on edge of box for cross

Come back on defense, Stay wide, Stay on edge of box for cross CMs: Cover center, Stay Back while attacking, Stay on edge of box for cross

Cover center, Stay Back while attacking, Stay on edge of box for cross ST, LF & RF: Stay Central, Get in behind, Stay Forward

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 55

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 6 bars

6 bars Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

The depth is so low because through balls can be an issue if your center backs aren’t deep enough. Keeping the left and right mid on defensive tactics is crucial because you don’t want them to over-commit and expose an easy counter-attack.

All three of the forwards wait in the attacking third for passes to be sent directly to them. This formation works best when you get them the ball as fast as possible. From there, it should be easy with three attackers going at once.

Best EA SPORTS FC 24 custom tactics for 5-4-1

Player instructions

LWB: Join the attack, overlap

Join the attack, overlap RWB: Join the attack, overlap

Join the attack, overlap CMs: One on Cover center, Stay Back, and the other stays Balanced and Cover Center

One on Cover center, Stay Back, and the other stays Balanced and Cover Center LM & RM: Come back on defense, Get in Behind, Get into the box for cross

Come back on defense, Get in Behind, Get into the box for cross ST: Stay forward, Stay central, Get in Behind

Defensive tactics

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 50

Offensive tactics

Build Up Play: Long Ball

Long Ball Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 8 bars

8 bars Corners and Free Kicks: 3 for corners & 2 for free kicks

The 5-4-1 is very strong defensively and is a good option for high-level competitive matches. If you are in the final few matches of a Weekend League and absolutely need to win a match, these tactics work perfectly.

Players that like to play through the middle of the field won’t like this formation. The goal on offense is to use the outside midfielders and outside backs to overload a wing and create openings in the final third with a cross.