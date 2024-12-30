EA just secretly revived FIFA 23 with surprise Ultimate Team update

Instead of shutting down online services as it has for other titles, EA revived FIFA 23 with a surprise update that gives players a reason to log back in and relive some memories.

EA FC 25 is in the middle of an exciting run of new content. The Winter Wild Card promo added multiple teams chock-full of new cards to shake up the current meta. As for what’s next, the long-awaited Team of the Year cards will be released soon.

Article continues after ad

But once a new title comes out, support is typically cut off. EA has a history of removing online servers for long-forgotten games. For example, Battlefield 3, 4, and Hardline had their PS3 and Xbox 360 versions taken offline in November.

Meanwhile, FIFA 22 was shut down, and FIFA 23 was removed from EA Play. Yet despite the EA Play removal, EA mysteriously added an update to FIFA 23, making players question why.

FIFA 23 maintains strong active players years after release

EA FC content creator Riggers reported that EA has released a new objective in FIFA 23 that challenges players to list one card to get 30,000 XP to complete the season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since 30,000 items are listed on the transfer market, Riggers speculated that there are still enough players to warrant the update. And since the objective calls for one player to be listed on the market, this is a clear indication that EA also wants to keep the game alive for as long as possible.

It remains to be seen why FIFA 23, particularly, has kept players around, but EA has noticed and rewarded them for remaining active.

Article continues after ad

One player argued that it was “One of the best FIFAs of recent years in all honesty,” possibly explaining the consistent interest.

“It’s a much better game,” a second user added.

Most shelved EA games never see the light of day again, but FIFA 23 countes as a rare exception.