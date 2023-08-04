EA FC Pro 24: How it works, schedule & more

EA Sports unveiled its new streamlined schedule and format for EA FC Pro 24, a 1v1 esports competition for the simulation football franchise. Here’s how Pro 24 will work, and the schedule for the event.

In early August, EA Sports announced its plans for EA FC Pro 24, an esports competition that will culminate with the World Championship in June 2024.

The circuit will include three different segments: Pro Open, Pro Leagues, and the aforementioned World Championship.

Here’s how it will shake out.

What is EA Sports FC Pro 24?

FC Pro 24 is EA Sports’ official esports program for the franchise. Per EA Sports, this will be a “elite 1v1 competition” that will highlight the world’s best players on the virtual pitch. It will reportedly include a refined schedule and three different components: FC Pro Open, FC Pro Leagues, and the World Championship.

EA Sports FC 24 Pro Open

The Pro Open will take place from the launch of the game to February. In the FC Pro Open, players can represent themselves, clubs, or esports clubs.

Pro Open will focus on a series of competitions, and will start with FC Pro Open Ladder.

Individuals will be able to match up in the Open Ladder against other players in their competitive region during a “specific window of time.”

The top players in each regional ladder will then compete in the FC Pro Open Regional Qualifiers for an invitation to the Global Qualifier. The Global Qualifier is a 64-person competition that will take place in November.

Players who do not qualify for FC Pro Open will still have the opportunity to compete in online regional competitions for “prizing and bragging rights.”

EA Sports FC 24 Pro Leagues

From February-April 2024, League Partner competitions will take place around the world. These events will crown national champions.

The 28 players that advance past the League partner stage will be entered into the World Championship.

EA Sports FC 24 Pro World Championship

The EA FC 24 Pro World Championship will culminate the competitive season. The top four players from the Pro Open and 28 individuals that advance out of the League Partner competitions will take place in the World Championship.

The World Championship will take place in June 2024 and marks the first time that EA will host a World Championship event. More details on the competition will be announced in the coming weeks.

