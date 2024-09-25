EA FC 25’s best new mode is being ruined by “selfish” players

EA FC 25’s new Rush mode has been widely adored by the community, but these bite-sized matches are being spoiled by players refusing to pass the ball.

Rush is the new 5v5 mode that’s replaced Volta in this year’s game and has been seamlessly integrated into every mode. In Pro Clubs, it’s the ideal place to level up your player and unlock rewards, while in Ultimate Team, it’s where you can complete unique challenges and earn rewards.

In our EA FC 25 review, we said that this is one of the best and most fun additions in years, especially if you can find a full team of friends to play with. However, if you drop into a Rush game full of randoms, it’s a much more frustrating experience.

The majority of my matches without friends have been ruined by at least one player who simply will not release the ball, no matter how much space or good a position their teammates are in.

Instead, they pick the ball up from the goalkeeper and go it alone, trying to skill past every defender before shooting. Not only does this make it much easier for a well-oiled team to beat you, but it also annoys the rest of your squad into doing the same.

I’m not alone either, as social media has been full of complaints about this exact issue ever since EA FC 25 launched.

“No one passes in Rush, everyone I play with just tries to dribble past everyone but gets tackled and loses possession. Selfish teammates,” said one reply to ‘Boombzy’s’ Reddit post, while another added: “Bro it’s so infuriating, I’m always the only one back defending.”

“So many games with people doing nothing but hogging every ball, spamming power shots from the halfway line, and not helping on defense,” said another Reddit post. “The wins come when all four are selfless and work together.”

The feeling has been largely the same over on X, with many players growing irritated with how games of Rush are playing out.

Unlike regular EA FC 25 matches, Rush doesn’t offer any additional rewards for winning, losing, or achieving a high rating. There are also no XP rewards for defensive plays, only for scoring goals yourself.

Hopefully, the devs will look to address this issue in a future update by offering extra rewards or putting on new challenges that focus on passing and defending.