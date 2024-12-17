EA FC 25 Winter Wildcards promo: Start date & NumeroFUT cards leaked

The WInter Wildcards promo is returning in EA FC 25, bringing with it a host of special cards and a ton of festive content.

Although the holidays are fast approaching, Ultimate Team promos are still coming thick and fast. With Globetrotters and Ultimate Succession in the rearview mirror, next up is the fan-favorite Winter Wildcards event — formerly known as FUTMAS.

Here’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 25 Winter Wildcards promo.

The Winter Wildcards event gets underway on Friday, December 20, 2024, the same day that Globetrotters comes to an end. This comes after the event was first confirmed alongside the First Frost update.

Article continues after ad

It hasn’t been confirmed how long it will last, but based on previous years, it’s likely to run for two weeks before ending on January 3, 2025. With this in mind, you can expect a second team of players to arrive in packs on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Winter Wildcards promo explained

Originally called FUTMAS, and later Freeze, Winter Wildcards is EA FC 25’s festive promo. As always, it delivers plenty of upgraded special cards that will be added packs for players to hunt down, as well as themed SBCs and objectives.

Article continues after ad

In an effort to spread some holiday joy, there will also be daily login rewards that you’ll be able to earn by simply submitting one player into an SBC. Leaks have also revealed a new Crafting Upgrade to grind, where you’ll be required to complete a huge number of small SBCs to tick off objectives and earn packs.

On top of all that, previous years have come with an ‘Advent Calendar’ where new SBCs for upgraded players drop every single day until the promo ends. It hasn’t been confirmed what the format will be this time around, but there will be no shortage of content to get stuck into.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

NumeroFUT cards leaked

EA FC 25 Winter Wildcards appears to be mixing things up with a brand-new item type, as leaker ‘FUT Sheriff’ found a card titled “NumeroFUT” in the game’s files. It’s not confirmed just yet if these players will be added to packs or are tied to a specific objective.

Based on the design, some players have speculated that it could be the next Marvel crossover, as the glowing gems use the same colors as the Infinity Stones. However, this hasn’t been confirmed and could just be a coincidence.

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS are set to reveal more about the event in the coming days, so we’ll be sure to update this page with more details as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, check out the best formations and tactics to run, as well as the latest Thunderstruck upgrades.