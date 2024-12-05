EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession promo: Start date & all leaked players

A new EA FC 25 event titled Ultimate Succession is coming to FUT, and the start date has been revealed alongside a number of leaked cards.

The Thunderstruck Black Friday campaign completely took over Ultimate Team, but the next event is never too far away. After the First Frost update kicked off the festive celebrations in-game, the devs are doubling down with a brand-new promo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession promo, including when it starts.

The Ultimate Succession promo begins on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 6 PM GMT / 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. At this point, the previous Thunderstruck players will be removed from packs and replaced by the next set of special cards.

This new event is expected to last for just one week, before the next promo, likely Winter Wildcards, gets underway.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Ultimate Succession promo explained

Although EA SPORTS are yet to officially reveal what Ultimate Succession is all about, based on the cards that have leaked early it appears that it will focus on players that ‘succeed’ each other in some way.

For example, Lamine Yamal will reportedly feature alongside Lionel Messi. Yamal has emerged as Barcelona’s star player in the last couple of seasons while playing on the right wing, picking up the torch from Messi who left in 2021.

So, expect all of the cards in the promo to represent some kind of ‘past and present’ era, either for a specific club or national team.

On top of the upgraded special cards that will be added to packs, fans can also expect the usual mixture of SBCs, objectives, and Evolutions to complete.

Leaked Ultimate Succession players so far

The full lineup of EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession players hasn’t been announced, but well-known leaker ‘FUT Sheriff’ was able to reveal many of the players ahead of time. Check them out below:

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joao Palhinha (Bayern Munich)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Burki (St. Louis City)

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

Jorginho (Arsenal)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon)

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

We’ll be sure to update this page with the full list of Ultimate Succession players in EA FC 25 as soon as they’re revealed. In the meantime, there are still plenty of Winter Champions cards to collect and Mode Mastery rewards to grind.

