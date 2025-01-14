EA FC 25 TOTY Warm-Up promo: How to get free packs for Team of the Year

If you’re desperate to get a Team of the Year card when they arrive in EA FC 25, you can earn a ton of free packs through the TOTY Warm-Up promo.

When it comes to Ultimate Team promos, they don’t come much bigger than Team of the Year. These special blue items celebrate the best players of 2024 by massively boosting their stats, but they’re also extremely rare and hard to get.

Luckily, there’s an opportunity to save up packs ready to open during the event. Here’s everything you need to know about EA FC 25 TOTY Warm-Up.

Article continues after ad

EA FC 25 Team of the Year Warm-Up event kicks off on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, ahead of the main TOTY event on Friday, January 17, 2025. This gives all players a few days to earn valuable packs, which can then be opened in the hopes of getting at least one blue card.

EA SPORTS

TOTY Warm Up explained

Simply put, TOTY Warm-Up is a mini promo that brings plenty of SBCs and objectives to complete, all of which provide packs as rewards. The aim is to provide players with as many opportunities to get a rare Team of the Year card as possible without having to splash any real money.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There won’t be any new player items in packs, as the Numero FUT event is still technically ongoing, but there’s still plenty to get stuck into. This includes Daily Login SBCs to complete, and, according to leaker Fut Sheriff, position-specific packs to work for.

Just like in previous seasons, the men’s and women’s Team of the Year won’t be released in one go. Instead, they arrive gradually over the course of the event, with attackers expected to drop first on January 17.

Article continues after ad

So, these special packs mean you’ll receive players from the positions that are currently live, increasing your chances of bagging a TOTY. Once the promo goes live, simply head to the Objectives tab to find exactly what you need to do.

For more on EA FC 25, be sure to check out the best tactics and formations to use, as well as the latest FC Pro Live upgrades you need to know about.