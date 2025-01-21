EA FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions: Candidates & everything we know

EA FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mention cards are the last chance for a player to get a nod during the Team of the Year, rounding out the event with a ton of new special items.

As expected, Team of the Year has been one of the biggest Ultimate Team promos of the season so far, and fans have been furiously opening packs in the hopes of getting one. But while the likes of Salah and Vinicius Jr are worthy winners, there are plenty of other players who lit up 2024 and deserve recognition.

Some have been given a second chance through the 12th Man and Woman vote, but most will have to settle for a TOTY Honourable Mention card. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

When are EA FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions released?

EA FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions cards will be released in packs on Friday, January 24, 2025, according to a leaked schedule. This is the same day that the 12th Man and Woman winners are released, and the day after the entire Team of the Year comes to packs.

They will be available for a full week before the TOTY promo finally ends on Friday, January 31, 2025.

What are Team of the Year Honourable Mentions?

As the name suggests, TOTY Honourable Mentions cards are awarded to players who were nominated for the Team of the Year but didn’t make the cut. However, unlike the main squad and Fan Favorite players, this isn’t fan-voted and is selected by EA themselves.

This is usually based on the number of votes received, so the most selected players who just missed out will get a deserved shoutout. However, there will also be some players included based on popularity, regardless of how many votes they received.

Each player included will be handed a special blue card with heavily boosted stats and extra PlayStyles. They won’t be rated quite as highly as the main squad, but they’re always very useful items that are more than strong enough to break into your team.

Barcelona’s Salma Paralluelo is the only confirmed TOTY Honourable Mention in EA FC 25 so far, as she was released as an SBC on January 20. The rest will be released on January 24 and every player nominated for Team of the Year who didn’t win is in contention.

Check out all the possible candidates so far:

Men

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Unai Simon (Athlelic Bilbao)

Diogo Costa (Porto)

Defenders

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Wilfred Singo (Monaco)

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart)

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Bremer (Juventus)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli)

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)

Midfielders

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Vitinha (PSG)

Mahdi Camara (Brest)

Edon Zhegrova (Lille)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

Xavi Simmons (RB Leipzig)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

Paulo Dybala (Roma)

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

Alex Baena (Villareal)

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Angel Di Maria (Benfica)

Salem Aldawsari (Al Hilal)

N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)

Attackers

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Heung Min Son (Spurs)

Bradley Barcola (PSG)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Omar Marmoush (Entracht Frankfurt)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Adam Lookman (Atalanta)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Antoinne Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Women

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC)

Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg)

Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid)

Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Ellie Carpenter (Lyon)

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Jade Le Guilly (PSG)

Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)

Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Glodís Perla Viggosdottir (Bayern Munich)

Lisa Karl (Freiburg)

Nerea Nevado (Athletic Bilbao)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Kaleigh Kurtz (North Carolina Courage)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)

Emily Sams (Orlando Pride)

Midfielders

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)

Jill Roord (Manchester City)

Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

Lindsey Horan (Lyon)

Grace Geyoro (PSG)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

Gaetane Thiney (Paris FC)

Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)

Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Natasha Kowalski (SGS Essen)

Vilde Boe Risa (Atletico Madrid)

Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

Karen Araya (Madrid CF)

Laura Perez (Granada)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

Croix Bethune (Washingston Spirit)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Rose Lavelle (NY/NJ Gothams)

Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

Marta (Orlando Pride)

Attackers

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Mariona (Arsenal)

Mayra Ramirez (Chelsea)

Tabitha Chawinga (PSG)

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)

Vanessa Fudalla (RB Leipzig)

Kristin Kogel (Bayer Leverkusen)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona) – Confirmed

Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid)

Nerea Eizagirre (Real Sociedad)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC)

We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of all the chosen players once they’re announced by EA SPORTS.

