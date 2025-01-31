EA listened to community feedback and will punish EA FC 25 players for leaving matches early and will make completing Evolutions easier.

EA FC 24 introduced Evolutions, and the feature finally gave players a way to upgrade their favorite cards throughout the year to keep up with the power curve. For example, the Iconic Rise Evo in FC 25 upgrades Base ICON cards so they can compete with TOTY cards.

The main issue is they have to be completed within a time limit, and only one can be completed at a time. And since there are so many different Evolutions available at once, it is difficult for players to do all the upgrades they want before running out of time.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, this update addresses that issue by allowing players to complete two Evolutions simultaneously and also finally punishes players for leaving during a tied match.

EA Sports

Active Evolutions will be increased from one to two. In addition, Starter Packs for new Ultimate Team clubs will be upgraded to give players better cards to get off to a better start.

Article continues after ad

Title Update 9 allows you to search by OVR ranges in your Club, SBCs, Rush, and Evolutions.

Introduced new match outcome logic that can result in you receiving a match win when opponents quit during a tied scoreline. This change applies to solo Ultimate Team Division Rivals and Champions play, as well as Ultimate Team Division Rivals co-op play.



There are a couple of key elements to call out about this change.

Article continues after ad

First, this will only apply when a player uses the Quit option from the in-game Pause Menu when one of the following conditions are met:

45 or more minutes have passed.

The quitting player concedes a penalty kick.

The quitting player has received a red card.

Second, there is a limit to how many times a player will be able to receive a win in this scenario. The change includes a cooldown period, and you’ll be informed in-game with a pop-up message when that limit has been reached. When released, this will be set to 5 in a 24-hour period, which resets at 00:00 GMT daily.