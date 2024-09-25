EA FC 25 Title Update #1 finally fixes menu freezes: Full patch notes

Ever since EA FC 25 was released in early access, players have reported laggy menus and occasional freezes. With the release of Title Update #1, a fix has finally been rolled out to stop users from getting stuck in the menus in certain circumstances.

Although new additions like Rush and the FC IQ tactics system have been a big hit among fans, the launch of FC 25 hasn’t been completely smooth. Fans have run into a number of issues, with the menus being a major complaint early on.

Luckily, the devs are committed to rolling out regular updates to solve any problems. The first of these finally dropped, so here are the full EA FC 25 Title Update #1 patch notes.

EA SPORTS

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Players could have gotten stuck on the Objectives screen after shortcut switching from the Store.

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred following a penalty shootout.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed several instances of stability issues that could have occurred in match highlights and tournaments.

While this update doesn’t appear to completely solve the laggy menus that have affected EA FC 25 since launch, it’s still a step in the right direction. Freezing when claiming objective rewards has been a common issue, so players will be relieved that they can redeem their free packs without having to close the app.

With so many objectives to complete across Rush, Squad Battles, and Division Rivals, this will make the experience much smoother for Ultimate Team players.

Source: EA SPORTS