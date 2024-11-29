GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 25 Thunderstruck upgrade tracker

Nathan Warby
Thunderstruck cards in EA FC 25EA Sports

The EA FC 25 Thunderstruck promo has brought plenty of live players and Icons to Ultimate Team, and our upgrade tracker will help you keep up with who’s next in line for a boost.

Black Friday is well and truly underway in EA FC 25, with the return of the Thunderstruck promo. It’s brought the new Mode Mastery Swaps event and Winter Champions cards, as well as bringing the Best Of Campaign items back to packs.

On top of all that, the Thunderstruck players and Icons themselves can all be upgraded based on their team’s results, so here’s our upgrade tracker to keep you up to date.

Thunderstruck upgrade tracker

Men’s players

PlayerClubBase RatingWinsGoalsCurrent Rating
Kylian MbappeReal Madrid930/20/693
Kevin De BruyneManchester City920/20/692
Marcus RashfordManchester United910/20/691
Viktor GyokeresSporting Lisbon900/20/690
William SalibaArsenal890/20/689
Michael OliseBayern Munich880/20/688
Jules KoundeBarcelona880/20/688
Robert AndrichBayer Leverkusen870/20/687
Unai SimonAthletic Bilbao870/20/687
Connor Gallagher Atletico Madrid860/20/686
Brais MendezReal Sociedad 860/20/686
Ricardo OrsoliniBologna860/20/686
Nemanja GudeljSevilla860/20/686
Charles De KetelaereAtalanta860/20/686
EvanilsonBournemouth850/20/685
Edon ZhegrovaLille850/20/685
Julian RyersonBorussia Dortmund850/20/685
Christoph BaumgartnerRB Leipzig850/20/685

Women’s players

PlayerClubBase RatingWinsGoalsCurrent Rating
Guro ReitenChelsea900/20/490
Sakina KarchaouiPSG890/20/489
Alex GreenwoodManchester City870/20/487

Men’s Icons

PlayerClubBase RatingWinsGoalsCurrent Rating
Zinedine ZidaneJuventus950/20/695
Ruud GullitAC Milan920/20/692
Lothar MatthausBayern Munich910/20/691
JairzinhoMarseille900/20/690
Patrick VieiraArsenal890/20/689
Lilian ThuramParma890/20/689
Fernando HierroReal Madrid890/20/689
RiquelmeBarcelona890/20/689
John BarnesLiverpool880/20/688
Ian RushLiverpool880/20/688
Roy KeaneManchester United870/20/687
Gennaro GattusoAC Milan870/20/687

Women’s Icons

PlayerClubBase RatingWinsGoalsCurrent Rating
Kelly SmithArsenal900/20/490

Thunderstruck upgrades explained

All Thunderstruck cards in EA FC 25EA Sports

Every EA FC 25 Thunderstruck card is tied to a specific team, and they receive rating boosts and new PlayStyles or Roles depending on how they perform. The results are taken from the next five league matches played after November 29.

In the case of current players, it’s the team they’re playing for at the start of the event, while Icons have had one of their former clubs selected.

Check out a full breakdown of the upgrades work below:

Men’s players

  • Club wins 2 matches from next 5 league games: 2 new PlayStyles and 1 Role+
  • Club scores 6 goals in next 5 league matches: +1 rating and 1 Role+

Women’s players

  • Club wins 2 matches from next 5 league games: 2 new PlayStyles and 1 Role+
  • Club scores 4 goals in next 5 league matches: +1 rating and 1 Role+

We’ll be keeping this page updated after every round of league fixtures to add the latest results, so be sure to check back regularly to see how your Thunderstruck cards are getting on.

You can also take a look at the latest FC Pro Live upgrades, as well as the best formations and tactics to run to dominate in Ultimate Team.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech