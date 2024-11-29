EA FC 25 Thunderstruck upgrade tracker

EA FC 25 Thunderstruck upgrade trackerEA Sports
The EA FC 25 Thunderstruck promo has brought plenty of live players and Icons to Ultimate Team, and our upgrade tracker will help you keep up with who’s next in line for a boost.
Black Friday is well and truly underway in EA FC 25, with the return of the Thunderstruck promo. It’s brought the new Mode Mastery Swaps event and Winter Champions cards, as well as bringing the Best Of Campaign items back to packs.
On top of all that, the Thunderstruck players and Icons themselves can all be upgraded based on their team’s results, so here’s our upgrade tracker to keep you up to date.
Thunderstruck upgrade tracker
Men’s players
|Player
|Club
|Base Rating
|Wins
|Goals
|Current Rating
|Kylian Mbappe
|Real Madrid
|93
|0/2
|0/6
|93
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|92
|0/2
|0/6
|92
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|91
|0/2
|0/6
|91
|Viktor Gyokeres
|Sporting Lisbon
|90
|0/2
|0/6
|90
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|89
|0/2
|0/6
|89
|Michael Olise
|Bayern Munich
|88
|0/2
|0/6
|88
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona
|88
|0/2
|0/6
|88
|Robert Andrich
|Bayer Leverkusen
|87
|0/2
|0/6
|87
|Unai Simon
|Athletic Bilbao
|87
|0/2
|0/6
|87
|Connor Gallagher
|Atletico Madrid
|86
|0/2
|0/6
|86
|Brais Mendez
|Real Sociedad
|86
|0/2
|0/6
|86
|Ricardo Orsolini
|Bologna
|86
|0/2
|0/6
|86
|Nemanja Gudelj
|Sevilla
|86
|0/2
|0/6
|86
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Atalanta
|86
|0/2
|0/6
|86
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|85
|0/2
|0/6
|85
|Edon Zhegrova
|Lille
|85
|0/2
|0/6
|85
|Julian Ryerson
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|0/2
|0/6
|85
|Christoph Baumgartner
|RB Leipzig
|85
|0/2
|0/6
|85
Women’s players
|Player
|Club
|Base Rating
|Wins
|Goals
|Current Rating
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|90
|0/2
|0/4
|90
|Sakina Karchaoui
|PSG
|89
|0/2
|0/4
|89
|Alex Greenwood
|Manchester City
|87
|0/2
|0/4
|87
Men’s Icons
|Player
|Club
|Base Rating
|Wins
|Goals
|Current Rating
|Zinedine Zidane
|Juventus
|95
|0/2
|0/6
|95
|Ruud Gullit
|AC Milan
|92
|0/2
|0/6
|92
|Lothar Matthaus
|Bayern Munich
|91
|0/2
|0/6
|91
|Jairzinho
|Marseille
|90
|0/2
|0/6
|90
|Patrick Vieira
|Arsenal
|89
|0/2
|0/6
|89
|Lilian Thuram
|Parma
|89
|0/2
|0/6
|89
|Fernando Hierro
|Real Madrid
|89
|0/2
|0/6
|89
|Riquelme
|Barcelona
|89
|0/2
|0/6
|89
|John Barnes
|Liverpool
|88
|0/2
|0/6
|88
|Ian Rush
|Liverpool
|88
|0/2
|0/6
|88
|Roy Keane
|Manchester United
|87
|0/2
|0/6
|87
|Gennaro Gattuso
|AC Milan
|87
|0/2
|0/6
|87
Women’s Icons
|Player
|Club
|Base Rating
|Wins
|Goals
|Current Rating
|Kelly Smith
|Arsenal
|90
|0/2
|0/4
|90
Thunderstruck upgrades explained
Every EA FC 25 Thunderstruck card is tied to a specific team, and they receive rating boosts and new PlayStyles or Roles depending on how they perform. The results are taken from the next five league matches played after November 29.
In the case of current players, it’s the team they’re playing for at the start of the event, while Icons have had one of their former clubs selected.
Check out a full breakdown of the upgrades work below:
Men’s players
- Club wins 2 matches from next 5 league games: 2 new PlayStyles and 1 Role+
- Club scores 6 goals in next 5 league matches: +1 rating and 1 Role+
Women’s players
- Club wins 2 matches from next 5 league games: 2 new PlayStyles and 1 Role+
- Club scores 4 goals in next 5 league matches: +1 rating and 1 Role+
We’ll be keeping this page updated after every round of league fixtures to add the latest results, so be sure to check back regularly to see how your Thunderstruck cards are getting on.
