EA FC 25 Thunderstruck upgrade tracker

The EA FC 25 Thunderstruck promo has brought plenty of live players and Icons to Ultimate Team, and our upgrade tracker will help you keep up with who’s next in line for a boost.

Black Friday is well and truly underway in EA FC 25, with the return of the Thunderstruck promo. It’s brought the new Mode Mastery Swaps event and Winter Champions cards, as well as bringing the Best Of Campaign items back to packs.

Article continues after ad

On top of all that, the Thunderstruck players and Icons themselves can all be upgraded based on their team’s results, so here’s our upgrade tracker to keep you up to date.

Thunderstruck upgrade tracker

Men’s players

Player Club Base Rating Wins Goals Current Rating Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 93 0/2 0/6 93 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 92 0/2 0/6 92 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 91 0/2 0/6 91 Viktor Gyokeres Sporting Lisbon 90 0/2 0/6 90 William Saliba Arsenal 89 0/2 0/6 89 Michael Olise Bayern Munich 88 0/2 0/6 88 Jules Kounde Barcelona 88 0/2 0/6 88 Robert Andrich Bayer Leverkusen 87 0/2 0/6 87 Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao 87 0/2 0/6 87 Connor Gallagher Atletico Madrid 86 0/2 0/6 86 Brais Mendez Real Sociedad 86 0/2 0/6 86 Ricardo Orsolini Bologna 86 0/2 0/6 86 Nemanja Gudelj Sevilla 86 0/2 0/6 86 Charles De Ketelaere Atalanta 86 0/2 0/6 86 Evanilson Bournemouth 85 0/2 0/6 85 Edon Zhegrova Lille 85 0/2 0/6 85 Julian Ryerson Borussia Dortmund 85 0/2 0/6 85 Christoph Baumgartner RB Leipzig 85 0/2 0/6 85

Women’s players

Player Club Base Rating Wins Goals Current Rating Guro Reiten Chelsea 90 0/2 0/4 90 Sakina Karchaoui PSG 89 0/2 0/4 89 Alex Greenwood Manchester City 87 0/2 0/4 87

Men’s Icons

Player Club Base Rating Wins Goals Current Rating Zinedine Zidane Juventus 95 0/2 0/6 95 Ruud Gullit AC Milan 92 0/2 0/6 92 Lothar Matthaus Bayern Munich 91 0/2 0/6 91 Jairzinho Marseille 90 0/2 0/6 90 Patrick Vieira Arsenal 89 0/2 0/6 89 Lilian Thuram Parma 89 0/2 0/6 89 Fernando Hierro Real Madrid 89 0/2 0/6 89 Riquelme Barcelona 89 0/2 0/6 89 John Barnes Liverpool 88 0/2 0/6 88 Ian Rush Liverpool 88 0/2 0/6 88 Roy Keane Manchester United 87 0/2 0/6 87 Gennaro Gattuso AC Milan 87 0/2 0/6 87

Women’s Icons

Player Club Base Rating Wins Goals Current Rating Kelly Smith Arsenal 90 0/2 0/4 90

Thunderstruck upgrades explained

EA Sports

Every EA FC 25 Thunderstruck card is tied to a specific team, and they receive rating boosts and new PlayStyles or Roles depending on how they perform. The results are taken from the next five league matches played after November 29.

In the case of current players, it’s the team they’re playing for at the start of the event, while Icons have had one of their former clubs selected.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out a full breakdown of the upgrades work below:

Men’s players

Club wins 2 matches from next 5 league games: 2 new PlayStyles and 1 Role+

Club scores 6 goals in next 5 league matches: +1 rating and 1 Role+

Women’s players

Club wins 2 matches from next 5 league games: 2 new PlayStyles and 1 Role+

Club scores 4 goals in next 5 league matches: +1 rating and 1 Role+

We’ll be keeping this page updated after every round of league fixtures to add the latest results, so be sure to check back regularly to see how your Thunderstruck cards are getting on.

You can also take a look at the latest FC Pro Live upgrades, as well as the best formations and tactics to run to dominate in Ultimate Team.