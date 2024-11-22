EA FC 25 Thunderstruck promo leaks: Black Friday event explained

Leaks have seemingly confirmed the return of the Thunderstruck promo in EA FC 25, the popular Black Friday event that debuted in last year’s Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team promos come at a rapid pace, and not all of them can go on to be fan favorites. With staples like Team of the Season and Road to the Knockouts appearing every year, it’s tough for new events to make an impression.

But that’s exactly what Thunderstruck did back in FC 24 and it’s set to make a comeback. So, here’s everything we know so far about EA FC 25’s Black Friday event.

When is EA FC 25 Thunderstruck?

There is currently no official release date for the Thunderstruck promo, but given that Black Friday is Friday, November 29, 2024, this seems like the most likely day.

The same event arrived on November 24 last year, which was also Black Friday, and followed FC Pro Live, which is the next FC 25 promo. So, while nothing is confirmed, all the signs are pointing towards this date after ‘FUT Sheriff’ and ‘Donk Trading’ revealed the campaign is returning.

Thunderstruck Black Friday promo explained

Based on last year’s version, EA FC 25 Thunderstruck will bring a new team of special cards to Ultimate Team, all with upgraded stats. If they follow the same format, these players will be upgraded over time based on how their respective clubs perform in real life.

Leaks have also confirmed that Icons will feature in the event again, so these legends of the game will also be upgraded depending on the results of one of the teams they used to play for. For example, previously, Ronaldinho was tied to Barcelona, while Kenny Dalglish relied on wins for Liverpool.

The upgrade criteria from last season looked like this, so we expect EA FC 25 to be very similar:

Men’s Thunderstruck players Win 1: +1 IF upgrade Win 2: +2 PlayStyles Win 3: +1 IF upgrade

Women’s Thunderstruck players Win 1: +1 IF upgrade Win 2: +2 PlayStyles & +1 IF upgrade

Thunderstruck Icons Win 1: +1 PlayStyle Win 3: +1 IF upgrade



Of course, since this is a Black Friday event, you can also expect a ton of special SBCs, objectives, and Evolutions to complete, as well as special deals on packs.

Again, it’s worth keeping in mind that nothing has been officially confirmed by EA Sports just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see if they shake things up this time around. We’ll update this age with all the latest details once they’re announced.

In the meantime, make sure you’ve got plenty of coins saved up by playing FUT Champs and Division Rivals regularly.