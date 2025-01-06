EA FC 25 Team of the Year: How to vote, leaked release schedule & more

The fan-favorite Team of the Year event is officially returning in EA FC 25, giving players the chance to vote for the standout performers in 2024.

Of all the events on the Ultimate Team promo calendar, few are as prestigious or popular as Team of the Year. This campaign lets you have your say on who the best players were over the last 12 months, awarding them with powerful TOTY cards.

Here’s everything you need to know about EA FC 25 Team of the Year, including how to vote.

How to vote for EA FC 25 TOTY

Head to the official EA FC 25 TOTY website once voting opens. You’ll see nominees for both the men’s and women’s teams for each position. Move the players you wish to vote for into the starting XI for either squad. Once you’re satisfied with your teams, confirm it to cast the vote. Wait for the official TOTY to be announced.

EA have confirmed that voting for EA FC TOTY 25 gets underway on Monday, January 6, 2025, so there isn’t too long to wait before you can begin picking your squads. The winners will be announced before they are released in Ultimate Team, so keep your eyes peeled on their socials for the announcements.

When are EA FC 25 TOTY cards released? Leaked schedule

There is currently no official release date for the EA FC 25 TOTY cards, but we expect the promo to begin on Friday, January 17, 2025. This is based on previous years where voting has lasted for just over a week, and is backed up by a leak from ‘fifa_romania.’

But, as is tradition, not all of the TOTY cards will be released right away. Individual positions will have their time in packs before the entire squad comes at a later date. Luckily, the leaker has posted the expected schedule:

Attackers: January 17

Midfielders: January 19

Defenders + goalkeeper: January 21

Full team: January 23

12th man: January 24th

That being said, past versions of the promo have also received a TOTY Warm-Up event a few days before, giving players the opportunity to save up some packs with exclusive objectives and SBCs. The same leaker has revealed that this will begin on January 14.

What to expect during EA FC 25 TOTY

The main draw of EA FC 25 Team of the Year will be the two fan-voted TOTY squads. The men and women who rack up the most votes will be handed heavily upgraded blue cards, which are often some of the best items in all of Ultimate Team and remain meta for the rest of the season.

There is also a 12th Man and 12th Women vote that takes place towards the end of the event. This gives you the chance to hand out a card to one of the players who narrowly missed out on the main squad, but still deserves recognition as one of 2024’s biggest stars.

On top of all that, leaks have revealed that TOTY Icons are set to return. These will be released into packs alongside the other TOTY items, but they’re likely to be extremely rare, so expect them to be very expensive if you try to buy one from the market.

That was everything we know about EA FC 25 Team of the Year so far. We’ll be updating this page with all the latest voting info, nominees, winners, and more, so be sure to check back here to stay up to date on the biggest promo of the season.

In the meantime, you can take a look at Dexerto’s Team of the Year and who we think will make the cut.