EA FC 25 soundtrack predictions

Since so many great songs came out in 2024, predicting which songs made EA FC 25’s soundtrack is challenging. In saying that, we did our best to choose 10 songs based on previous history.

Over the past few years, EA has made a concerted effort to be more global with its soundtracks. For example, FC 24’s soundtrack featured 84 songs and 100 artists from around 30 countries.

That effort to expand also extends to branching into different genres of music. Most FIFA soundtracks in the 2010s primarily featured indie pop and alternative rock, but that hasn’t quite been the case recently.

Article continues after ad

Hip-hop, house, and rap music have all been included more. In saying that, FC 24 felt like a return to form, as indie artists such as King Krule, M83, Gus Dapperton, and Royel Otis all had songs included. 2024 was an exceptional year for new indie music, so we predict that FC 25 will be similar.

Article continues after ad

10 songs that should be in FC 25

“Cinderella” (Remi Wolf)

Remi Wolf’s combination of bedroom pop, funk, and soul works perfectly for an FC soundtrack. Her latest album, Big Ideas, dropped in June and instantly became a hit. With over 23 million plays on Spotify, “Cinderella” emerged as the most popular track and is a fun and upbeat listen from start to finish.

Article continues after ad

“Lost In Space” (Foster The People)

Indie pop group Foster The People are no strangers to these soundtracks. “Call it What You What You Want” was featured on FIFA 12, and “Are You What You Want To Be” was in FIFA 15. With every original member gone besides lead singer Mark Foster, the band’s latest album, “Paradise State Of The Mind,” departs from the usual indie pop sound fans have become accustomed with in favor of a nod to 80s dance music.

Article continues after ad

The gamble paid off, as “Lost In Space” is an absolute delight, and the disco beat would be a perfect addition.

Capricorn (Vampire Weekend)

Rock band Vampire Weekend would also be a returning artist, having been featured in FIFA 15. After a five-year gap, the group released a new album in 2024 called “Only Gods Above Us” and the collection of new tracks did not disappoint.

Article continues after ad

It was hard to choose just one because there were so many great choices, but “Classical” deserves a spot. You could tell the group had fun recording this song, taking turns with free-flowing piano and saxophone solos that felt improvised yet harmonized so well.

Article continues after ad

Tiny Moves (Bleachers)

Bleachers earned a spot on the FIFA 2014 World Cup soundtrack, and the indie pop group deserves another go this year. Most fans might know lead singer Jack Antonoff for his work as a songwriter and producer for megastars like Taylor Swift, but his group has some underrated gems that should be more popular.

“Tiny Moves” from the band’s latest album will have you up off your couch and dancing. Bleachers has a knack for tapping into 80s pop music, and this catchy chorus will inevitably get stuck in your head.

Article continues after ad

Shotput (Still Woozy)

It was only a matter of time until Still Woozy featured on a FIFA track, and that chance came in 2021. When you think of the usual genre of songs for this franchise, Still Woozy checks every box. The solo artist Sven Gamsky is a musical genius, concocting odd blends of different genres.

Article continues after ad

“Shot Put” off his latest album falls somewhere between pop and electronica. The song’s characteristics are challenging to pinpoint, but the upbeat tune and positive feelings make for a potentially pleasant listen while scrolling through menus.

Article continues after ad

Superstar (Rainbow Kitten Surprise)

Alternative rock group Rainbow Kitten Surprise has a unique sound worth trying if you’ve never listened to any of their songs. Lead singer Ela Melo has a mesmerizing voice, and that shines in full display on “Superstar” from the group’s most recent album “Love Hate Box.”

Juna (Clairo)

Singer-songwriter Clairo released her third album in 2024, “Charm,” featuring a collection of 70s-inspired grooves with notes of jazz and soul. You could make the case that her soft-spoken music could be a little slow for an FC soundtrack, but “Juna” is too much of a jam to pass up.

Article continues after ad

Clairo’s vocal skills are off the charts, and her soft music is amplified by an enchanting piano and saxophone in the background.

Article continues after ad

Mother Nature (MGMT)

EA included MGMT’s “Kids” in its ultimate soundtrack of all of the franchise’s best songs of all time, and the rock group has a new song capable of reaching those heights again in “Mother Nature.”

The subtle, melodic tune evolves into a rock ballad with a catchy hook. Having this iconic group back on a new title would be awesome.

Article continues after ad

Stick Around (Medium Build)

Indie rock artist Medium Build’s “Stick Around” from the latest album, “Country,” should undoubtedly be in the upcoming FC soundtrack. The solo artist surrounded himself with an orchestra of incredible instruments, allowing his raspy voice to shine through on a fun and catchy tune.

Calling After Me (The Wallows)

Looking back over the years, it’s surprising that Wallows still hasn’t featured in a soundtrack for this series. The alternative rock band has that distinct FIFA sound we have grown to know over the years, especially with “Calling After Me.”

Article continues after ad

The track from the group’s most recent album is a surf-rock jam and a great find for any indie fan.

Article continues after ad

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on the best stadiums and kits.