EA FC 25 skill moves list: All tricks & how to do them

EA FC 25 features over 70 skill moves for players to learn and master. Here is everything you need to know about each trick and how to perform them.

EA made a few significant dribbling changes in FC 25. This includes improvements to turning angles and new animations when dribbling or receiving a pass. In addition, the development team reworked Effort Dribbling to be more responsive and added new animations for the First Touch PlayStyle.

Next, Orbit Dribbling was removed, and players will start the let-ball run animation sooner on passes. And finally, FC 25 introduces four new skill moves that can be used to get past defenders.

New skill moves

SKILL MOVE STAR REQUIREMENT PLAYSTATION INPUTS XBOX INPUTS Big Feint 2 Star Hold L2 + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit) Hold LT + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit) Stop and Go 2 Star Hold L2 + RS Back, Forward (Cancellable) Hold LT + RS Back, Forward

(Cancellable) Step Over Ball 4 Star Hold L1 + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right *(Cancellable) Hold LB + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right

(Cancellable) Toe Drag Stepover 5 Star Hold L1 + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Rotate RS Left, Back, Right Hold LB + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Rotate RS Left, Back, Right

1-star skill moves in EA FC 24

Any player can perform 1-star skill moves. And as such, each input is rather simple and easy to pull off in-game.

SKILL MOVE PLAYSTATION INPUTS XBOX INPUTS First-Time Feint Turn (first touch only) Hold L1+R1+flick LS down Hold LB+RB+flick LS down Bridge Skill Double tap R1 Double tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1+R1+RS in any direction Hold LB+RB+RS in any direction Ball Juggle (while standing) L2+tap R1 LT+tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top left diagonally Hold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top left diagonally Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top right diagonally Hold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top right diagonally Flick Up for volley Hold R1+click RS Hold RB+click RS

2-star skill moves

As with 1-star skill moves, 2-star skill moves are easy to pull off, and you don’t necessarily need a superstar to add these tricks to your arsenal.

SKILL MOVE PLAYSTATION INPUTS XBOX INPUTS Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice Body Feint right/left Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Stepover right/left Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left Roll RS from the top of the stick to the right/left Reverse Stepover right/left Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick Roll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick Ball Roll right/left Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1+R1+flick LS down LB+RB+flick LS down

3-star skill moves

This is where we begin to separate talented players from the rest of the pack. 3-star skill moves are by no means impossible to pull off on a regular basis, but they require more precision and time to perfect.

SKILL MOVE PLAYSTATION INPUTS XBOX INPUTS Stutter Feint Hold L2+flick RS left then right (or right then left) Hold LT+flick RS left then right (or right then left) Heel Flick Flick RS up and then down Flick RS up and then down Roulette right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roulette left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Fake left and go right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Fake right and go left Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right clockwise to the left Heel Chop right/left (while running) Hold L2+Square or Circle then X+hold LS right/left Hold LT+X or B then A+hold LS right/left

4-star skill moves

When you are trying to make a decisive move in the final third to create that little bit of space to score a goal, these skills you want to know like the back of your hand. Each move has its own special time to use and takes time to perfect, but it can be lethal when used correctly.

SKILL MOVE PLAYSTATION INPUTS XBOX INPUTS Double touch lane change Hold L2 + hold RS right or left Hold LT + hold RS right or left Ball Roll Drag Hold L1 + flick RS forward, Left/Right Hold LB + flick RS forward, Left/Right Drag Back Turn Hold L2 + Hold RS Back Hold LT + Hold RS Back Heel to ball roll Hold L1+flick RS up then down Hold LB+flick RS up then down Ball Hop (While standing) Hold L1+click RS Hold LB+click RS Heel to Heel Flick Flick RS up and then down Flick RS up and then down Simple rainbow Flick RS down, then up twice Flick RS down, then up twice Spin right Hold R1+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Hold RB+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Spin left Hold R1+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left Hold RB+roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to the left Stop and Turn right/left (while running) Flick RS up then right/left Flick RS up then right/left Ball roll cut right Hold RS left then hold LS right Hold RS left then hold LS right Ball roll cut right Hold RS right then hold LS left Hold RS right then hold LS left Fake pass (while standing) Hold R2+Square or Circle then X Hold RT+X or B then A Fake pass exit right/left Hold R2+Square or Circle then X+flick LS top right/left diagonally Hold R2+X or B then A+flick LS top right/left diagonally Quick ball rolls Hold RS down Hold RS down Drag to Heel Hold L1+flick RS down, then right or left Hold LB+flick RS down, then right or left Lane Change right/left Hold L1+hold RS right/left Hold LB+hold RS right/left Three-touch roulette right/left Hold L1+flick RS down then right/left Hold LB+flick RS down then right/left Drag backspin right/left Flick RS down then right/left Flick RS down then right/left

5-star skill moves

Sometimes, you will feel like you are pulling off a combo in a fighting game rather than playing EA FC 24 while using these skill moves. However, 5-star skills are only reserved for the best dribbles in the game, and that special honor comes with the added benefit of ankle-breaking skills.

SKILL MOVE PLAYSTATION INPUTS XBOX INPUTS Heel fake (standing position only) Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left) Flair Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction Hold LB + RB + Flick RT Direction Flair Rainbow Hold L1 + RS Back, Forward Hold LB + RS Back, Forward Elastico Roll RS from right clockwise to left Roll RS from right clockwise to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Advance Rainbow Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to the left Ball roll and flick right/left Hold RS right/left then flick up Hold RS right/left then flick up Heel flick turn Hold R1+flick RS up then down Hold RB+flick RS up then down Sombrero Flick Flick RS up twice, then down Flick RS up twice, then down Turn and Spin right/left Flick RS up then right/left Flick RS up then right/left Ball Roll fake right (while standing) Hold RS right then flick RS left Hold RS right then flick RS left Ball Roll fake left (while standing) Hold RS left then flick RS right Hold RS left then flick RS right Ball Roll fake turn Hold L2+flick RS up then flick RS either right or left Hold LT+flick RS up then flick RS either right or left Elastico chop right Hold R1+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Hold RB+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Elastico shop left Hold R1+roll RS from right clockwise to left Hold RB+roll RS from right clockwise to left Spin flick right/left Hold R1+flick RS up then right/left Hold RB+flick RS up then right/left Flick over Hold L1+hold RS up Hold LB+hold RS up Tornado spin right/left Hold L1+flick RS up then right/left Hold LB+flick RS up then right/left Rabona fake (while jogging) Hold L1+Square or Circle then X+LS down Hold LB+X or B then A+LS down Laces flick up L2+hold R1 LT+hold RB

5-star juggling skills

Players with 5-star skill moves will also be able to perform exclusive moves while they’re juggling. But you must remember that to execute each of these movements shown below, you need to be constantly juggling the ball, and to do this, you just have to hold L2/LT and repeatedly tap R1/RB when standing

SKILL MOVE PLAYSTATION INPUTS XBOX INPUTS Sombrero flick backwards Hold LS down Hold LS down Sombrero flick right/left Hold LS right/left Hold LS right/left Around the World Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise In air Elastico Flick RS right then left Flick RS right then left Reverse In Air Elastico Flick RS left then right Flick RS left then right Flick up for volley Hold LS up Hold LS up Chest flick Hold L2+click RS twice Hold LT+click RS twice T. Around the World Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top then flick RS up Roll RS all the way clockwise from the top then flick RS up

