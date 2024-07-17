RUSH is a brand new 5v5 social gaming experience that will debut in EA FC 25, so here’s all you need to know to understand this feature and how it will be applied across EA’s game.

EA Sports has created a new feature called RUSH that will pit a squad of 4 players against another team in online matches.

It is going to be integrated into existing modes in EA FC 25 as a way to refresh the game while taking advantage of the progression system players know and love. But what exactly is RUSH? Here’s all we know.

Article continues after ad

What is RUSH in EA FC 25?

RUSH is an online feature that was tailor-made for friends, and according to FC’s Senior Producer, Sam Rivera, it’s “the most exciting and engaging social experience they’ve ever created.”

It is built on the mechanics, depth, and balance of the usual 11v11 gameplay, but with some tweaks that allow players more time with the ball. This makes communication and each one of their moves and decisions crucial to the outcome of the match.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS

RUSH key points

4 outfielders controlled by players

The goalkeeper is controlled by AI

Smaller pitch

No fixed positions

The offside line is repositioned to the attacking third

Communication between players is crucial

Blue cards (sends players off for a minute)

UT & Pro Clubs season passes will be combined

All modes with RUSH

There are 4 modes that will include RUSH:

Ultimate Team

Clubs

Kick Off

Manager Career

In Career Mode, users will take control of the Youth Academy to help them develop throughout the season with special 5v5 tournaments.

The only mode that has been confirmed to be chopped off is VOLTA, as RUSH is set to replace it.

RUSH special features

There are two main features developed exclusively for RUSH: a new stadium and a new commentator.

The stadium was developed along with Nike, and its shape resembles the brand’s mercurial cleats and the very recognizable Swoosh. The arena has a 23.7-degree angle, the same as the Nike Swoosh, and plenty of environmental additions all around.

Article continues after ad

As for the commentator, the iconic Fernando Palomo from El Salvador will be included in RUSH matches to accompany players with his intense and exciting narration style.

That’s everything we have about the RUSH feature in EA FC 25. You can also learn about FC IQ, and keep up to date with anything related to the game’s release here.