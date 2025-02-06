EA FC 25 Road to the Final upgrade tracker: Dates & all players

Road to the Final cards return in EA FC 25 and our useful tracker will help you keep on top of every upgrade as the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, and Women’s UCL unfold.

While new promo cards always get the community excited, certain staples return in every single Ultimate Team cycle. Many of these have already appeared in EA FC 25, such as Future Stars and Team of the Year, and now the fan-favorite Road to the Final cards have made a comeback.

These unique items receive upgrades based on how their teams fare in European competitions, but with four different tournaments to keep up with, it can be hard to know who’s next in line for a boost. Here’s our EA FC 25 RTTF upgrade tracker, showing all the players and their upgrade criteria.

EA FC 25 RTTF tracker

Men’s Champion’s League

Player Team Round of 16 win or draw Reach quarter final Reach semi-final Reach final Win the final Current rating Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 90 Dani Olmo Barcelona N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 90

Europa League

Player Team Round of 16 win or draw Reach quarter final Reach semi-final Reach final Win the final Current rating Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 88 Samuel Gigot Lazio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 88

Europa Conference League

Player Team Round of 16 win or draw Reach quarter final Reach semi-final Reach final Win the final Current rating Yacine Adli Fiorentina N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 87

Women’s Champion’s League

Player Team Quarter-final win or draw Reach semi-final Semi-final win or draw Reach final Win the final Current rating Damaris Wienke Lyon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 89 Alessia Russo Arsenal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 89

At the time of writing, the full EA FC 25 Road to the Final promo hasn’t officially arrived and all of the cards listed above are available through Season Progress. However, you won’t be able to get them all, as each level containing RTTF items offers a choice between two from each cup.

There will be many more added to packs once the event itself gets underway, likely at the end of February.

Upgrades explained

EA SPORTS

Men’s competitions

Criteria Upgrade Win or draw a match in round of 16 +1 OVR rating Qualify for quarter-final +1 OVR rating and +1 Role++ Qualify for semi-final +1 OVR rating and +1 skill moves or weak foot Qualify for final +1 PlayStyle+ (+2 if they only have one to begin with) Win the final +1 OVR rating or upgrade to 96 and 5* skill moves or weak foot

Women’s competitions

Criteria Upgrade Win or draw a match in quarter-final +1 OVR rating Qualify for semi-final +1 OVR rating and +1 Role++ Win or draw first semi-final game 1 OVR rating and +1 skill moves or weak foot Qualify for final +1 PlayStyle+ (+2 if they only have one to begin with) Win the final +1 OVR rating or upgrade to 96 and 5* skill moves or weak foot

It’s worth keeping in mind that the upgrades are based on the team’s performance, not the individual player. So, even if the player depicted on your RTTF card doesn’t kick a ball in any of the matches, they’ll still reap all of the rewards if their club lifts the trophy.

So, if you’re looking to make smart investments once the promo begins, make sure you’re looking at the team as much as the player.

When are RTTF cards eligible for upgrades?

Road to the Final cards are eligible for upgrades from the first match of their respective tournaments, which is March 4 for the men’s competitions and March 18 for the UWCL. There are no opportunities for upgrades before these dates and play-off matches aren’t included.

We’ll be sure to update this page with the latest Road to the Final players and all of the upgrades once European competitions kick off, so check back here to stay in the loop.

