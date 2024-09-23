EA FC 25 price ranges soar after meta players vanished from market

Some of the very best players in EA FC 25 have been extinct on the Transfer Market since launch, and the devs have finally addressed the issue by updating their price ranges to reflect their value.

Every player in Ultimate Team is given a unique price range, which determines the minimum and maximum number of coins they can be sold for on the Transfer Market. This is to ensure that every card sells for a reasonable price and clamp down on players trading coins by listing low-rated cards for extortionate amounts.

Article continues after ad

However, EA occasionally misjudge how popular certain cards will be, meaning their maximum price is often much lower than their actual value. This has been the case in EA FC 25, as fans have been snapping up meta items for a fraction of their value, leaving them exciting on the market.

Now, the devs have adjusted the ranges of a number of top-tier cards in an effort to make them more accessible.

Article continues after ad

Some of the biggest jumps include Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, whose maximum Buy Now has been raised from 240,000 to a whopping 900,000, and Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa, who’s gone from 21,750 to 200,000 coins.

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS / Dexerto Some players also have price ranges that are too high.

Check out some of the other biggest changes below:

William Saliba (Arsenal): 150k -> 300k

Phil Foden (Manchester City):110k -> 300k

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao): 80k -> 200k

Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid): 10k -> 40k

Declan Rice (Arsenal): 20k -> 150k

Endrick (Real Madrid): 5k -> 25k

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund): 10k -> 40k

While EA FC 25 fans will welcome these changes, as they mean that their favorite players will now be more readily available in Ultimate Team, there are a handful of notable cards that have been left untouched.

Alexis Mac Allister’s price range still tops out at 10,000 coins, despite him being one of the top Premier League midfielders who’s currently extinct. The same is true for Lois Openda, a meta Bundesliga striker who is still impossible to get at his 40,000 coin maximum.

Article continues after ad

At the other end of the scale, 87-rated Victor Osimhen still has a maximum range of 85,000 coins, despite the fact that no one is able to sell his card at such a high price.

Article continues after ad

But, don’t worry, we’re expecting the devs to bring even more price range changes in the coming days to restore balance to the market.

If you’ve been eyeing up a player that’s still extinct in EA FC 25, check out the best cheap players to buy for your starter squad.