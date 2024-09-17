EA FC 25 Pre-Season & EURO rewards explained

Players who took advantage of the Pre-season and European Journey challenges in FC 24 will get a head start in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

To celebrate the 2024 EFA European Championship, EA FC 24 created a EURO game mode. Players could create a player and step into the boots of their favorite footballer to lead their favorite nation to glory or play in other game modes with one of the 24 qualified teams.

As part of the new game mode, European Journey presented players with challenges across each EURO game mode with rewards for FC 25.

Then, in FC 24 Season 9, players had the opportunity to complete Pre-Season challenges for rewards that carry over to FC 25. Here is everything you need to know about claiming your prizes for either event.

How to claim EA FC 25 Pre-Season & EURO rewards

Dexerto | EA Sports

Pre-season carryover rewards earned in FC 24 Football Ultimate Team will be available in FC 25 starting on October 10.

As for players who completed the European Journey, players must claim their rewards in FC 24 by September 20. All 10 challenges can be claimed in the European Journey tab, and users will also receive an additional untradeable 82+ x2 player pack in Ultimate Team starting Oct. 10.

All earned Pre-season & European Journey carryover rewards must be redeemed within one month by logging in to Football Ultimate Team using the same EA Account used to earn the rewards in FC 24 by November 10, 2024.

That means players switching platforms for this title will also be able to claim their rewards as long as they use the same EA account.

Ultimate Teams have a lot to be excited about. EA already announced the first promo, Total Rush, and also revealed details about the new Division Rivals and UT Champions formats.