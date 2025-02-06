EA FC 25 players slam “useless” quit punishment for not solving the issue

EA FC 25 finally punishes players for leaving during a tied match, but it comes with a few stipulations that cause frustrations.

Thanks to the recent gameplay update, EA revealed that two million Ultimate Team players re-activated their accounts after previously moving on from the title.

Some fans praised Title Update 8 as the “best patch in FIFA history” because it finally addressed several highly requested issues. EA followed that up with Title Update 9, which made it possible to do two Evolutions at once and cracked down on leaving Ultimate Team matches early.

Article continues after ad

In saying that, players criticized the update for not addressing the issue altogether.

EA SPORTS/DEXERTO

After Title Update 9, it’s possible to receive a win if an opponent quits during a tied scoreline in Ultimate Team Division Rivals and Champions, as well as Ultimate Team Division Rivals co-op. However, one of the following conditions has to be met.

45 or more minutes have passed.

The quitting player concedes a penalty kick.

The quitting player has received a red card.

On top of that, players can only receive a win through these conditions up to five times during 24 hours, and it resets daily.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In defense of the restrictions, EA argued, “Our aim, as always, is to provide a safe and fun environment free from cheating.”

The development team explained that the goal is to address all ways of eventually leaving a tied match, including disconnects, and acknowledged that this update won’t satisfy everyone.

“We understand that this change will not resolve all the cases where the community has expressed frustration. However, we want to be able to make progress here, and our learnings from this initial change will help inform any further potential changes.”

Article continues after ad

This update doesn’t account for players disconnecting or turning their consoles off; players labeled that a massive oversight.

One player responded, “It’s useless. Wow, they even choked on this one.”

“Absolutely pointless then as nobody pauses to quit at a draw & you can’t pause when a penalty is given,” a second user added. “The only saving grace would have been the red card quit, but the toxic community will now just dashboard when that happens!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For now, players will have to make do with this progress. For more on FC 25, check out the Future Stars Team 2 promo team.