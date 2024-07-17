The floodgates have opened for EA FC 25 leaks, and a rumor about a premium season pass that would lock content behind a paywall shocked and disgusted players.

EA revealed the first trailer for FC 25, confirming that Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham will be the cover athlete for the standard edition of the upcoming title. In addition, players got a first look at the new FC IQ and Rush features.

Until today, it has mostly been radio silent on what players could expect from FC 25. But the trailer gave way to a string of leaks. Fut Sherrif claims FC 25 Ultimate Team will have a free season pass and premium pass.

In previous EA FC & FIFA games, this pass was free. Every season, players earned XP by playing matches and completing objectives and earned free player cards, packs, and more as rewards.

Players didn’t respond well to the news that they will have to pay for this feature moving forward.

One player responded, “Awful. Pressuring people to spend even more money on the game.” That comment received over 2,000 comments, indicating that sentiment is shared by many.

EA FC players feel deceived because it’s unfair that they have to pay for a feature that has already been free for years.

“Might as well reword that and say we will have a pointless pass, and the pass we already get now for free will be charged for,” a second user argued.

FC isn’t the only EA franchise suffering from a growing micro-transaction presence. For example, Madden 23 players launched a boycott after feeling forced to purchase packs with money if they wanted to compete. And the problem also applies to Apex Legends.

“Apex Legends, another EA game, removed the old battle pass that you could buy with coins, and now you have to buy it with real money twice a season. So, $20 every three months,” a frustrated commenter said.

EA FC 25 officially launches on September 27. Pre-orders for every edition are live now.