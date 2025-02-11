EA FC 25 players fear Grassroots Greats Promo is “ruined” after disappointing leak

EA FC 25 players were ecstatic about the Grassroots Greats Promo based on the leaked team, but new information has spoiled that dream.

Following the conclusion of the Future Stars promo, next on the schedule is Grassroot Greats. According to leaks, Grassroot Greats will focus on popular players from Ultimate Team’s history, including bringing back some memorable faces that are no longer in the game.

This includes Diego Maradona, who EA confirmed is coming back to Ultimate Team on February 14 for the first time in three years. Not only that, but leaks revealed that there will be a free Maradona card for everyone in Ultimate Team that Club members will be able to upgrade with an Evolution.

Article continues after ad

In addition, rumors pointed to Ultimate Team legends Victor Ibarbo, Gervinho, Seydou Doumbia making a return for the first time in several years. However, fans will reportedley have to wait longer for that reunion.

Article continues after ad

Doumbia, Gervinho & Ibarbo rumored not to be in Grassroots Greats

FUT Sherrif reported that Doumbia, Gervinho, and Ibarbo won’t be included in the Grassroots Greats promo. The leaker explained that they are still added into the game files and “maybe” can feature in future promos, but that wasn’t enough to reassure fans.

Article continues after ad

FC 25 content creator NickRTFM responded, “WTF U GUYS DOING?”

Fellow streamer MattHDGamer added, “Aaaand promo ruined.”

FUT Sherrif leaked the complete promo team coming on Friday, February 14.

While there are some cards to get excited about such as Paulo Dybala, Alexis Mac Allister, Jamie Vardy, and Bruno Fernandes, it isn’t what players expected.

“Worst promo I ever see. The expectation and what we’ve got is awful,” a third user argued.

For more on Ultimate Team, check out the Road to the Final upgrade tracker to check in on if your card will get upgraded or not.