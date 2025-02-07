EA FC 25 player reveals simple tick to score from every free kick

Will players like Trent Alexander-Arnold be able to move into midfield in FIFA 23?

An EA FC 25 player discovered a surefire way to score every free kick, and it only requires a few simple steps.

FIFA 23 overhauled free kicks to give you complete control over where you make contact on the ball to change the direction, trajectory, and curl of the shot or pass.

On top of that, if a player has the Dead Ball PlayStyle+, set pieces are delivered with exceptional speed, curve, and accuracy. In addition, the ball trajectory preview line is at maximum length, making it extremely easy to see where a free kick is going.

Without the Dead Ball PlayStyle, it’s challenging to perfectly line up a shot since the line doesn’t reveal as much. In saying that, a player discovered a method to score a free kick, regardless of what PlayStyle you have.

How to score free kicks in EA FC 25

EA FC 25 News shared every step for scoring free kick goals.

If the shot is from the left, use a left-footed player

Use a right-footed player for shots on the right side

Move the right stick to the bottom right corner of the ball for an outside foot curled shot type

Aim between the wall and goalkeeper

Fill the shot meter with about three and a half bars of power

After following these steps, all you need to do is watch the ball fly into the back of the net and choose a celebration for the goal.

It’s important to note that these steps only work for set pieces a few yards outside of the 18-yard box. Don’t expect to pull off this trick from extremely far away free kicks. In saying that, this trick works for every free kick near the edge of the box.

