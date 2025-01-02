EA FC 25 Numero FUT promo: Start date and leaked cards

So far, Track Stars was the only never-before-seen promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, but Numero FUT is another innovation.

Winter Wildcards ultimately proved to be a hit-or-miss event for a second straight year. In EA FC 24, the promo suffered from overpriced and unexciting SBCs, and FC 25 ran into similar issues.

SBCs such as Cole Palmer, Leroy Sane, and Cody Gakpo were excellent value, but most of the other challenges, like Frank Lampard and Thorgan Hazard, fell short of expectations and didn’t shake up the game’s meta.

Before Winter Wildcards even concluded, players already had one eye looking at the upcoming Team of the Year event, which features some of the best cards in Ultimate Team.

But before the long-awaited TOTY promo, Numero FUT comes first.

The Numero FUT event gets underway on Friday, January 3, the same day Winter Wildcards ends.

EA did not confirm how long the event will last, but we don’t expect Team of the Year to start until January 17, leaving two free weeks in between.

Numero FUT leaks and rumors

EA FC 25 leaker DonkTrading revealed the first team for Numero FUT. Without any official ratings, Donk made predictions.

The development team also didn’t reveal just yet how the event works. Futbin theorized that the promo could feature daily SBCs that align with the player’s kit number and the promo team will feature players numbered 1 through 23.

Fortunately, players don’t have to wait long before learning more.

Here is a look at every leaked card in the promo’s first team.

Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Leao (AC Milan)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Tah (Bayern Leverkussen)

Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Vlahovic (Juventus)

Maddison (Tottenham)

Roord (Man City)

Bright (Chelsea)

Stiller (Stuttgart)

Goncalo Ramos (PSG)

Ndicka (AS Roma)

De Jong (PSV)

Minge (Wolfsburg)

Fishlock (Seattle Reign)

Dunk (Brighton)

Gilmour (Napoli)

Dante (OGC Nice)

Bourdieu (Paris FC)

David Lopez (Girona)

Balerdi (Marseille)

Douglas Augusto (Nantes)

Beattie (Bay FC)

That’s everything we know for now about the event. To better prepare for the event before it officially starts, check our best formations and tactics to dominate Ultimate Team.