EA FC 25 leak reveals return of all-time great ICON

An EA FC 25 leak revealed that one of the best ICON cards in series history is finally making a long-awaited return.

In 2022, EA removed Diego Maradona from FIFA 22 due to a legal dispute. The 91, 95, and 97 overall cards were all removed from Ultimate Team.

An in-game announcement revealed, “Due to a third-party legal dispute, we must suspend Diego Maradona from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team Packs, future FUT content, and the Soccer Aid World XI in EA SPORTS FIFA 22.”

EA acknowledged that it was disappointing for fans and left the door open for a reunion in the future. After three years without one of the best soccer players, leaks suggest that fans will finally get what they want.

EA FC 25 rumored to add Diego Maradona

EA SPORTS

FC 25 leaker DonkTrading revealed that Diego Maradona has been added to the database with a 97 overall rating. It’s unclear when the ICON will be added to Ultimate Team, but the upcoming Grassroot Greats promo presents a perfect opportunity for a reunion.

According to leaks, Grassroot Greats will focus on popular players from Ultimate Team’s history, including bringing back some memorable faces that are no longer in the game.

Dataminers found that Gervinho, Seydou Doumbia, and Victor Ibarbo had all been added to the database. All three players had iconic FIFA Ultimate Team cards, which players still remember fondly.

Meanwhile, leaks suggest that Franz Beckenbauer will finally be added to Ultimate Team. In 2014, FIFA launched an investigation after the legendary German soccer player was accused of not cooperating with an investigation into corruption in awarding the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

In 2016, FIFA fined Beckenbauer for failing to cooperate with the investigation. If all of that has been settled, the German midfielder and defender would be one of the best ICONS in Ultimate Team.

Without an official release date, we don’t know when the Grassroots Great promo will start. In the meantime, check out the FC Pro Live upgrade tracker following the event’s final match.