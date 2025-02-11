EA FC 25 leak reveals evolution that rivals free Zinedine Zidane card

We already knew that Diego Maradona was making a long-awaited return in EA FC 25, but nobody expected the Ultimate Team card to use the same Evolution format as Zinedine Zidane.

In 2022, EA removed Diego Maradona from FIFA 22 due to a legal dispute. The 91, 95, and 97 overall cards were all removed from Ultimate Team. The devs left the door open for a reunion in the future, and after three years, that time has finally come.

Diego Maradona officially returns to FC 25 on February 14 to kick off the Grassroots Greats promo. We don’t know much about the event, but leaks suggest it will be centered around popular players from Ultimate Team’s history.

Maradona is still regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, making him the perfect headliner for the promo, and leaks suggest that the card will be easier to obtain in Ultimate Team than what players initially envisioned.

EA 25 players celebrate potential Diego Maradona Evolution

EA FC 25 leaker Fut Sheriff revealed that a free Maradona Evolution is coming to Ultimate Team.

The leak suggests that the Evolution will follow the same format as the TOTY Zinedine Zidane card. For the 90 overall untradeable Zidane Team of the Year ICON card, all players had to do was log in before a specific date.

Club members can upgrade their Zidane Player Item from 90 OVR to 94 OVR through an Evolution that significantly increases every attribute and adds a Power Shot PlayStyle Plus. This means Club members will be able to upgrade their Maradona cards as well.

Unfortunatley, it’s not possible to become a club member anymore, but check out our guide if you are unsure that you qualify for the upgrade.

Even without an upgrade, this card will be in most, if not every Ultimate Team squad moving forward. For more, check out the Road to the Final upgrade tracker.

