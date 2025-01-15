Contents 1 EA FC 25 Jan 15 update patch notes

EA listened to community feedback and revealed details about EA FC 25 Title Update 8, which finally addresses shooting, passing, goalkeeping, attacking AI, and defending inconsistencies.

On Jan. 8, EA released Title Update 7, which buffed goalkeeping to cut down on the number of situations where keepers would parry a ball instead of catching it or get beat by a chip shot.

The update also cracked down on the infamous “kick-off glitch” that allowed players to launch through balls over a defense for an easy goal.

Article continues after ad

EA did not release an official release date for Title Update 8, but it also buffs goalkeepers by improving their positioning on near-post shots.

In addition, slower defenders can no longer catch up to faster players as easily, passes will be quicker, and you no longer need to worry as much about tackling, just for the ball to go right back to the attacker.

EA Sports

Here are the complete patch notes for the upcoming EA FC 25 update.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Defenders Catching Up To Fast Ball Carriers Too Easily

TU #8 addresses instances of players catching up to the ball carrier despite the ball carrier having much higher Pace Attributes.

More Fluid Offensive Positioning And Better Attacking Support

Improved AI teammate attacking run quality when trying to beat the offside line.

Increased intelligence of attacking and supporting runs made by AI teammates.

Improved effectiveness of Inside and Advance Forwards. They can move farther up the pitch. They can better evaluate when to run into space or occupy a position.

Offensive players can now operate in attacking spaces near other attackers instead of stopping their runs.

Players are now able to provide quicker support when they are familiar with their Role.

Reducing Tacklebacks

Defenders with the Anticipate PlayStyle are now more likely to tackle the ball towards a teammate with more space if stopping the ball in place would be disadvantageous.

Improved the quality of touches defenders can make on tackles.

In some cases, the ball carrier could have unintentionally stumbled forward when being tackled, resulting in incorrectly winning the ball back.

In some cases, the defender could have stumbled when running towards the ball after a successful tackle rather than gaining possession.

Improved Goalkeepers For Near Post Shots

Goalkeepers could have sometimes incorrectly stepped away from the near post in tight-angle shooting situations.

Goalkeepers will now position themselves slightly closer to the near post.

Faster Passing and other balance changes

Slightly increased speed of normal Ground Passes.

Slightly increased accuracy of short Ground Passes to open players.

Significantly increased effectiveness of Semi Assisted Through Passes.

Significantly reduced effectiveness of first-time Lofted Through Passes.

Significantly increased effectiveness of Semi Assisted Through Passes.

Moderately reduced accuracy of headed passes in contested situations.

Low powered Ground Passes were sometimes being delivered to farther players than intended.

Medium powered passes sometimes focused too much on the player’s aim input instead of the amount of power generated.

Addressed some instances where first time passes were less responsive than intended when the input was performed late.

Sometimes, free kick passes were not hit towards the intended receiver if the receiver was moving too quickly.

Shooting inside the box buff

Increased accuracy and shot speed from inside the box for regular and Finesse shots.

Slightly increased accuracy of low difficulty regular and Finesse shots in the box.

Slightly increased the impact of Attributes on the accuracy of Finesse shots taken by players without the Finesse Shot or Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles.

Addressed some instances where first time shots were less responsive than intended when the input was performed late.

Defensive positioning changes

In Competitive Football Ultimate Team and Online Seasons ruleset matches, AI defenders will mark dribblers less tightly and will be less likely to cover shooting lanes near the edge of the box.

Further decreased how often AI players are able to make successful interceptions.

Defenders will focus more on man marking when defending counter attacks starting from corners.

RM/LM players with the Winger Balanced Role can drop deeper when defending.

Falsebacks could stay central for too long when the team lost possession.

That’s everything we know about the update. For more on FC 25,