EA FC 25: How to Finesse Shot

Finesse Shots in EA FC 25 are useful for not just complete Objectives in Football Ultimate Team, but also from scoring from distance.

Mastering all the dribbling and shooting mechanics in EA Sports FC can be a grind. That’s simply because there are many different weapons in footballers’ arsenals, and many Skill Moves to learn, along with different shots to play with.

One such shot mechanic in EA FC 25 is the Finesse Shot, a powerful move that gives attackers and midfielders the ability to score from distance and beat goalkeepers up high. But how exactly can EA FC 25 players use it in-game.

Here’s a look at the controls for the Finesse Shot in EA FC 25.

How to score Finesse Goals in EA FC 25

To perform a Finesse Shot in EA FC 25, one must use the following inputs:

Xbox : RB + B

: RB + B PlayStation: R1 + Circle

Obviously, the PC input will depend on which type of controller is used.

So, what exactly is a Finesse Shot. Finesse Shots are plays in which the ball will have a bit more curl after it’s kicked by the player. It’s good for picking top corners of the goal.

Now, when should it be used? Well, Finesse Shots are typically done in real-life either outside the box or just inside it, as the play is highly effective when picking a corner at long-range.

And, FUT players will want to get familiar with the mechanic not just to improve their game, but also for Objectives. The developers of EA Sports FC regularly implement Objectives which require players to score goals in different fashions.

