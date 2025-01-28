Leaks have revealed the brand-new Grassroot Greats promo coming to EA FC 25, and it could mark the return of fan-favorite players from throughout Ultimate Team’s history.

EA FC 25 has been dominated by Team of the Year so far in 2025, after the steady rollout of the main squads, as well as the 12th Man and Women vote and release of Honorable Mentions. But there are still plenty more promos to come in the second half of the season, and leaks have uncovered a new event set to please long-time players.

Here’s everything we know about the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo so far.

When does EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats

There is currently no concrete start date for Grassroot Greats, as the promos hasn’t been officially announced by EA SPORTS. However, leaker ‘Fut Sheriff’ insists that we won’t have to wait too long, as it’s set to begin “soon.”

Team of the Year is due to end on Friday, January 31, so this would be the earliest possible opportunity for it to drop. But it’s possible that another event, like the long-rumored Future Stars, could take place first, or even that the devs will decide to take a breather after a stacked month of content.

What is Grassroot Greats promo?

According to leaks, Grassroot Greats will focus on popular players from Ultimate Team’s history, including bringing back some memorable faces that are no longer in the game.

Dataminers found that Gervinho, Seydou Doumbia, and Victor Ibarbo had all been added to the database, leading many to believe that they would all return as part of this event. This iconic trio became one of the most popular frontlines in FIFA 15 because they all played for Roma and could be easily linked together in a team, as well as being pacey in-game and cheap to buy.

If this turns out to be true, it would also open the door for other cheap beasts to make a comeback, such as Emmanuel Emenike, Fabrizio Miccoli, and Romain Alessandrini. It would also be a chance for players who are no longer part of the meta but still in Ultimate Team to get a new lease of life, like Ryan Kent or Dries Mertens.

Based on previous events, the players selected will likely receive an upgraded special card that’s added to packs, released as an SBC, or an objective to grind.

Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that nothing is confirmed and this is all based on leaks and speculation. It’s possible that the former Roma trio found in the files could have been added for another reason and that EA SPORTS have a different plan in mind for the Grassroot Greats event.

We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know more.

