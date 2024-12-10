EA FC 25 Globetrotters promo: Leaked players and Chemistry buffs

The next EA FC 25 promo is set to be Globetrotters according to leaks, a new event that takes inspiration from last year’s Radioactive campaign by bringing upgraded players and Chemistry buffs.

As we head towards the festive period in Ultimate Team, new promos are arriving at a rapid rate. Hot on the heels of Thunderstruck and Ultimate Succession, leaks have revealed that a popular event from FC 24 is making a return under a new name.

Here’s everything we know about the EA FC 25 Globetrotters promo, including how the cards will work.

When is EA FC 25 Globetrotters promo?

The Globetrotters promo is due to kick off on Friday, December 13, 2024, according to a leak from ‘FUT Sheriff.’ This is yet to be officially confirmed by the devs, but we should see a loading screen teasing the event in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team very soon.

It’s expected to last for just one week, before being replaced by the Winter Wildcards event, which usually runs over the holiday period and has already been confirmed.

Globetrotters cards explained

Based on leaks, Globetrotters cards are set to bring major Chemistry buffs to your squad, just like the Radioactive items from last year. This is set to make it much easier to achieve maximum Chem if you have one or more of these cards in your starting XI.

According to ‘TradingEi,’ all players included in this promo will have two Chemistry automatically even if there are no other links to them, as long as they’re playing in the right position. Then, they provide +2 Chemistry for their respective league, nation, and club.

The result is that you need just one perfect link (same club and nation) to get two players on three Chemistry, regardless of who else is in the team. This makes it extremely easy to fit in players from more obscure leagues that would normally disrupt the balance of your squad.

If you’re someone who likes to experiment with hybrid teams that mix a lot of leagues and nations, Globetrotters are set to be a must-use.

Leaked players so far

Only two EA FC 25 Globetrotters players have leaked so far, check them out below:

Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Enzo Fernandez (Chesea)

It’s worth keeping in mind that nothing has been officially confirmed by EA SPORTS themselves just yet, so we’ll be sure to update this page once we know more.

Until then, you can check out the latest FC Pro Live upgrades and the best formations to run in Ultimate Team.