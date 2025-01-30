EA FC 25 Future Stars promo: Start date, leaked players, more

The fan-favorite Future Stars promo returns in EA FC 25, celebrating the players who are set to dominate football for years to come.

The Team of the Year event dominated Ultimate Team for weeks, after the main squad, 12th Man, and Honourable Mention cards all get released in rapid succession. But EA SPORTS are showing no signs of slowing down at all, as they’re following it up with another iconic promo.

Here’s everything you need to know about EA FC 25 Future Stars, from the start date to the players rumored to appear.

The Future Stars promo starts on Friday, January 31, 2025, the same day that Team of the Year officially ends. It isn’t clear right now how long the event will run for, but based on FC 24’s version, we expect it to last for two weeks, bringing two squads of players, before ending on February 14.

What is Future Stars?

EA SPORTS

This event first appeared back in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team and focuses on younger players who are making a name for themselves. It takes the best prospects from around the world and gives us a glimpse of what their careers could look like, by giving them heavily boosted ratings and stats.

It tends to be one of the most popular events of the entire season, as it focuses on more obscure players who might not get time in the spotlight otherwise.

In the past the likes of Vincius Jr. and Phil Foden have appeared, who have both lived up to the hype and gone on to nearly match their Future Star ratings of 92 and 88. The EA FC 25 edition will look to do the same and predict the players who will later become global superstars.

We also expect to see more special lcons released as part of the promo, celebrating the legends that burst onto the scene and reached their full potential. On top of all that, there will be the usual host of SBCs, objectives, and Evolutions to complete, giving fans another opportunity to flesh out their squad.

All leaked Future Stars players

Although the full team of EA FC 25 Future Stars is yet to be officially revealed, leakers have revealed some of the players set to appear. Here are all of the ones we know about so far:

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Endrick (Real Madrid)

Connor Bradley (Liverpool)

Lucas Beraldo (PSG)

Johan Cruyff (Icon)

Xabi Alonso (Icon)

Bobby Charlton (Icon)

For more on EA FC 25, be sure to check out the best young players in Career Mode who could also feature in the promo, as well as the best formations and tactics to use.